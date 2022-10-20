All dressed up and ready to roll The Link Up DC, known for its themed roller skating events, is building a joyful community on wheels Skaters in motion during the Link Up DC’s “It's 1980 Something” night at the Anacostia Park skating pavilion. (Tom Sandner)

On a Saturday evening in early September, I pulled up to the Anacostia Park skating pavilion for one of the monthly events hosted by the Link Up DC, a community-focused roller skating crew. DJ Prodigy was playing hip-hop while families and vendors prepared dinner on grills just outside the rink. Sweet treats were being sold out of trucks and carts that surrounded the pavilion, and people waited in a long line to pick up their free rental skates. The park was buzzing with energy, and there was an intoxicating sense of celebration in the air.

I spent part of the summer photographing the Link Up’s events, and I couldn’t miss this “Early 2000s” party, themed to the decade of my adolescence. These are some of the photos I made on that night, as well as at the “It’s 1980 Something” meetup in July and the “Tribute to the 1990s” event in August.

The vibe at these events is both exhilarating and playful. Fashion plays a big part: Skaters arrive dressed for the occasion at all the themed outings. And when it comes to the actual roller skates, all types of styles are on display, from totally chic to vintage. Scoping out other people’s wheels is an event in itself.

In early summer 2021, longtime friends Pejay Camacho and Darren Jackson went roller skating nearly every day in Anacostia Park, trying to recapture the love they had for the activity when they were kids. But it was also a way to take care of their mental health during those socially restrictive days of the pandemic. At the park, they met Wallace Loving, a.k.a. DJ Prodigy and a locally known skater who grew up in the neighborhood. The three of them quickly bonded and formed the Link Up DC, with the mission of building and supporting mental health in the local community.

Close to 500 people showed up for the Link Up’s first event in July 2021 at the Anacostia Park skating pavilion. The Link Up soon partnered with the Friends of Anacostia Park, a nonprofit group that works to connect the park with the surrounding communities, to hold free monthly events. The events during that first summer focused on addressing important issues such as suicide prevention and breast cancer awareness. People who had been directly affected attended the events and shared stories of grief and triumph with their fellow skaters.

“It’s not about the skating,” Jackson says. “Skating is the icing on the cake. It’s about community.”

Alexandria Appah, founder of the Chocolate City Skate Instagram account, has been skating alongside the Link Up since last summer. She talked to me about the events’ significance, particularly in the Black community, while also noting that this is a place where everyone is welcome. “This is a continued tradition of creating spaces for ourselves” in a city with a history of discriminatory practices, says Appah, who is Black. “The Link Up, to me, means community, safety, inclusiveness and joy — all of the things that every community deserves.”

At a Link Up event, you’ll hear or see the phrase “Snap City,” which refers to the skate culture in the District. Snapping is a one-footed transition on roller skates from frontward to backward and vice versa, all while moving. “I’m proud to say I’m a snapper because I feel like we’re the underdogs,” Jackson says. “I personally think that we have the best, hardest and dopest style.”

The Link Up’s presence has grown throughout the city. This spring, it hosted a multiday run of cherry-blossom-themed events at the outdoor roller skating rink at the Wharf, and it’s held family skates and events like Glitter Roll and Safari en Blanc at Hook Hall in Park View.

The Link Up’s final late-night outdoor skate of the year is Oct. 29 at Anacostia Park. It’s a Halloween-themed costume party, of course, and the Link Up DC is also requesting that attendees bring a new or gently used coat or blanket for a donation drive.

The Link Up DC Costume Skate Party, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anacostia Park skating pavilion, 1500 Anacostia Dr. SE. thelinkupdc.com, instagram.com/thelinkupdc. Free.

