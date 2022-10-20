Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Julia Mallman got a little bump in pay this year, and the Virginia kindergarten teacher was thrilled. "It wasn't significant amount, but it was helpful," Mallman said. "So I thought maybe I'd finally get ahead." Then she opened up her lease renewal and gasped. It went up. By 25 percent. For an unfussy, one-bedroom apartment in Alexandria.

“So many emotions when I saw that,” Mallman said. “I was furious. And disappointed. And demoralized.”

She got a post-pandemic gut punch that is hitting renters across the nation this year. After landlords largely suspended rent hikes and federal assistance came during shutdowns, renters are now paying a steep price for that brief clemency.

Nationwide, rents are up 11.3 percent this year, according to the real-estate-research firm CoStar Group. In some parts, like in Mallman’s working-class complex, the penalty for pandemic generosity is weighing in at 25 percent.

“Who can afford this?” she asked, showing me the contract she decided to sign after all, on the day it was due. “The prices are pretty much the same everywhere I look.”

The housing folks say inflation has something to do with it, sure. And some of it is about supply: Renters who could afford it became homeowners during pandemic shutdowns, and as rental homes went off the market, prices went up, even on apartments.

“A supply-demand mismatch is making rents unaffordable,” Dennis Shea, executive director of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Center for Housing Policy, told The Washington Post earlier this year. “The lowest-income families are being hardest hit by rising rents and a lack of supply.”

The median rent across the nation passed $2,000 for the first time ever this year, according to a report by Redfin.

That means that yet again — after waves of gentrification and a rollicking housing market in big cities made it difficult for teachers, firefighters and police officers to live among the people they serve — the nation’s non-executives are last in line.

Mallman, 42, leaves for work at 7 a.m. every day to drive 11 miles to Fairhill Elementary, the well-regarded Fairfax public school where she teaches. She’s looked for a cheaper place, but she’d have to double her commute to shave a few bucks off her rent, a savings that would be devoured at the pump. Plus, she’s an integral part of the school community — helping run the before- and aftercare programs and tutoring literacy skills — and needs to be close.

Miran Soskin knows how important Mallman is to the school. Soskin, whose child was in Mallman’s kindergarten class a few years ago, is also the PTA’s program coordinator who hired her for her extra duties at the school. Mallman makes it there to open the doors in the morning, she said, and stays until the last child leaves the after-school program at night. Beloved for her calm, respectful and precise demeanor with children, Mallman writes personal thank-you notes to every parent who helps in her class.

As a real estate agent, Soskin has additional insight, into Mallman’s struggle. “Everybody is seeing rent go up,” Soskin said. “And there is nowhere to go. Loudoun used to be cheaper, but not anymore.”

Mallman moved into the Rose Hill Apartments in Alexandria in 2016. She has stayed in the same bare-bones basement flat ever since.

It’s the only thing she could afford relatively close to Fairhill Elementary, where the majority of the kids are White and the median household income for its Zip code is $120,098, according to U.S. Census data for 2021. That’s nearly twice the national average of $70,784 — which still is more than Mallman makes.

Mallman grew up on Long Island, where she really wanted to teach. But hiring was tight for teachers when she entered the job market in 2004, and she went where she could find work: Virginia. She’s been at the same school ever since. “And I liked it here,” she said.

But when her rent rose by $350 a month, her quick mental math told her she’d have to change everything, including her grocery shopping. She wanted to know why. Because except for a few weights and treadmills they added to an old office and called it a “fitness center,” nothing changed in her apartment complex. She reached out to her county board of supervisors, to her congressman, to her apartment management company.

“I just wanted to know why,” she said.

I did, too. It took awhile to hear back from them, but they finally emailed both of us on Wednesday. And the hike was what she expected — the aftershock for pandemic clemency.

“Unlike some of our competitors, we opted to keep rents flat for the past two years during the pandemic and continue to offer flexible rates and lease terms,” said Melanie Conley, director of residential operations for AJ Dwoskin & Associates, the apartment managers. “Like everywhere else, costs to maintain our rental communities in Virginia — services, materials, staffing — have risen significantly over the past two years.”

Sure, we all know that rents are going up as quickly as fancy condos with lobby Nespresso machines. But in places such as Rose Hill — a decidedly unsexy, 1962 compound of brick buildings — loyal tenants like Mallman resent the post-pandemic jump.

And that’s why people like Mallman are wondering who can help them. And that brings us to the thorny option that most of our landlord-loving nation has largely rejected: rent control.

Virginia is one of 37 Americans states with laws against any kind of rent control. Only six states and a number of cities have rent-control laws that prohibit hikes on existing leases beyond double digits, according to the National Multi-Family Housing Council.

The “rent-controlled apartment” is a unicorn usually reserved for plot points in stories about New York. It’s largely denounced because of folks like my godparents, who lived for about six decades in a lovely San Francisco townhouse that remained affordable for their blue-collar incomes. A cook and a housepainter were able to stay put while the rest of their peers were driven out by tech millionaires and their wine-cellar renovations.

But the cruel rent hikes that are hitting mailboxes and popping eyeballs have reignited that conversation.

Legislatures in more than a dozen states — from Kentucky to Arizona to Florida (yes, Florida!) — are looking at proposals to add or expand rent-control protections. Virginia is not among them.

Which is infuriating for Mallman, who now will have to cut back even further to pay her rent. No more dinners out with friends, no beach vacations, and a Thanksgiving trip to be with her family is out of the question.

That frugality means she’ll able to eat, and she’ll keep the roof over her head. But don’t our teachers deserve better?

