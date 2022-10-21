Bannon faces prison sentence for contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen K. Bannon, a right-wing podcaster and longtime adviser to former president Donald Trump, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning for defying a subpoena to testify before Congress about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bannon faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days incarceration. If he is sent to prison, he would be the first person ordered to serve time behind bars for defying a congressional subpoena in over than half a century under a statute that is rarely prosecuted.

Bannon was convicted at trial in July for refusing to respond to requests for testimony or documents to the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot and the preceding events. Both misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail. But Bannon has said he plans to appeal his conviction because of rulings by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols that said Bannon could not argue at trial that he relied on his lawyer’s advice or believed his cooperation was barred by Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

Advertisement

Prosecutors asked for six months in jail and the maximum $200,000 fine, saying in a court filing that Bannon showed “a total disregard for government processes and the law” in ignoring the congressional subpoena while smearing the House investigation and the justice system with “rhetoric that risks inspiring violence.” Bannon asked for probation, saying that a mandatory-minimum jail sentence is unlawful because his intent was not criminal or “willful,” and that if one is imposed he should remain free pending appeal.

The committee had wanted to ask Bannon about his role in efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers into refusing to affirm the 2020 election results, culminating in the mob assault on the Capitol. Lawmakers in their subpoena noted that Bannon was involved in Trump supporters’ strategy meetings the day before the riot; according to the book “Peril,” by Washington Post writers Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Bannon told Trump a few days earlier that they were “going to bury Biden on January 6th.”

At its last public hearing earlier this month, the committee played audio of Bannon saying Trump would declare victory in the election no matter what the outcome. “That doesn’t mean he’s the winner, he’s just going to say he’s the winner,” Bannon told associates from China a few days before the election. “He’s going to sit right there and say they stole it … That’s our strategy.”

Advertisement

Executive privilege shields close advisers to the president from subpoenas related to their White House work. But Bannon left the administration in mid-2017 and was acting as a private citizen on Jan. 6. Prosecutors at trial and in their sentencing papers provided communications showing a lawyer for the former president never told Bannon’s legal team that he should refuse to appear or that Trump was invoking executive privilege over any specific document.

At trial, Bannon was allowed only to argue that he thought deadlines to respond to the committee were just starting points for negotiation.

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors said that shortly before trial, one of Bannon’s attorneys, M. Evan Corcoran, talked to to a lead committee investigator “as part of a duplicitous quid pro quo” — proposing a strings-attached offer that Bannon testify to the committee in exchange for lawmakers helping end his prosecution. The government said the “stunt” was rejected.

On Oct. 13, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack played audio of Stephen Bannon outlining Trump's election strategy. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Another former Trump confidant, trade adviser Peter K. Navarro, is headed to trial on the same charges; the committee said they wanted him to talk about working with “Bannon and others to … change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election.” On Bannon’s podcast late last year, Navarro credited the host as “the hero on January 6,” who had the “strategy to go up to Capitol Hill.” As in Bannon’s case, a federal judge found that Trump never invoked executive privilege to protect Navarro from cooperating with the committee investigation.

Bannon also faces trial in New York State Court on allegations that he orchestrated a scheme to steal millions from donors who believed they were helping build the wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty, was indicted on nearly identical federal charges in 2020 but pardoned by Trump.

GiftOutline Gift Article