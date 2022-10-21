D.C. police investigate viral video showing skirmish with officers

Gift Article Share

D.C. police are investigating a Thursday night incident captured in a viral video, which shows officers pushing one man into a fence and tackling another to the ground during a chaotic confrontation. A city council member, a local activist and the mother of one of those involved said they believe police acted inappropriately.

The two men involved in the incident, 30-year-old Tejuan Coleman and 23-year-old Ty’jon Jackson, are facing charges of drug possession with intent to distribute. Coleman was also charged with assault on a police officer, and Jackson was also charged with threats to do bodily harm to a police officer, according to charging documents.

D.C. Council member Trayon White, Sr. (D-Ward 8), who responded to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the incident that night, decried the police’s actions.

“There is no doubt MPD officers used excessive force to make an arrest,” White said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, SE, when police responded to the sound of gunshots. While canvassing the area, officers found an unoccupied vehicle with the motor running and a shell casing visible inside, according to a statement from the police department and charging documents. Police said they later determined the vehicle was stolen.

D.C. police said a group approached the officers as they were searching the car, and one of the men — identified as Jackson in charging documents — threatened “to smack” a female police officer. Police said an officer then shoved him against a fence, which was captured on video, and took him into custody.

The police department said in the statement that another man began “assaulting and strangling officers.” In charging documents, authorities said Coleman punched and strangled one officer and grabbed the expandable baton from another officer.

Coleman’s mother, Aminah Saladin, denied that her son assaulted or strangled police. She said officers used Mace on her son.

Both men were transported to local hospitals, police said, and later transferred to police custody. They were scheduled to appear in court Friday.

“I was horrified as a mother,” Saladin said, who added that her son had been “assaulted and locked up by officers” in the past. “Who will protect and serve our community? Instead of being able to sit with the police, we began to be afraid of the police. Who do we call?”

No attorney was listed for Jackson in online court records, and efforts to reach his relatives were not immediately successful.

White, who said he discussed the incident Friday morning with D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III, said he hopes “these officers are under review and terminated if they were wrong.” He also stressed the importance of addressing the violence that initially brought police to the area.

“For those who are outraged about the police brutality, we should be,” White said. “But we must be equally as outraged about the ongoing shootings in our community each and every day.”

Nee Nee Taylor, executive director of local mutual aid and community defense organization Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, echoed that sentiment at the news conference Friday.

“I’m not against trying to prevent crime and stop crime,” she said. “I’m against police violence and brutality.”

