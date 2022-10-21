Luke, the lion, has died at the National Zoo in Washington

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Known for being both gentle and regal, Luke the lion was euthanized Wednesday at the National Zoo in Washington. "Luke was truly the 'king' of the great cats exhibit," said Craig Saffoe, curator of great cats at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Northwest Washington.

Luke was 17, which is the median life expectancy for African lions in human care. Lesions were found in his liver that were possibly cancerous.

Saffoe said Luke was “gentle with his mates” and “extremely patient,” adding that Luke was also a protective father of the 13 cubs he sired.

Luke was born at a private reserve in South Africa in 2005, and he came to the D.C. zoo in 2006 due to a breeding recommendation from experts. Zoo officials said in a statement that, at the time, Luke was the “most genetically valuable” lion in the North American population, because his genes weren’t represented in U.S. zoos.

He sired all of his surviving cubs with Naba and Shera in four different litters from 2010 to 2014. Some of the cubs went to other zoos. Shera and three of her offspring stayed at the D.C. zoo.

But in the last few years, Luke had some difficulties with his health.

Since 2016, he had some discomfort and lameness in his right forelimb, zoo officials said. At one point, he wasn’t putting his full weight — 422 pounds — on his leg. A CT scan showed he had a lesion on his spine.

But experts decided not to perform surgery because of concerns about complications afterward. Veterinarians treated him with steroids and anti-inflammatory medications. They also did deep tissue laser therapy and acupuncture on him to try to treat his lameness.

Last week, his keepers noticed Luke had lost almost 18 pounds. They drew blood but didn’t notice anything. Earlier this week, Luke lost his appetite, and his hind legs seemed to have lost muscle mass, experts said. After an exam, the zoo’s veterinarians found several cystic masses in his liver and a “moderate-to-severe progression of his spinal condition,” in which several of his cervical vertebra had fused, zoo officials said.

“Given these findings, Luke’s overall long-term quality of life was considered poor, and the animal care team decided to humanely euthanize him,” zoo officials said in the statement.

A final pathology report will be done in the coming weeks, and it will likely give more details of his condition, officials said.

Saffoe said Luke’s health troubles caused arthritis for him in his joints and spine and that he basically had a “cat version of osteoporosis.”

“He had a limp for a long time because of an injury to his spine,” he said, “and all of that caused him to be an awkward gait.”

Saffoe said Luke was a unique lion and known for being “very clear with his mood.” Laughing, Saffoe recalled how Luke didn’t like him, but Luke did like his female handlers.

“I was one of the only men he saw consistently, and I think because I produce testosterone as a man, it’s a distinctive smell that a lion can pick up,” Saffoe said. “I think he picked out my scent, and he viewed me as invading his lion pride.”

Luke would see Saffoe and “jump and bark,” so Saffoe kept his distance. But when female keepers sat in front of Luke’s enclosure and cooed at him, “he loved it,” Saffoe said.

“He was very expressive,” Saffoe said. “He was a very upfront cat about how he felt with you.”

With other cats, Luke was very gentle, Saffoe said. When the two female lions would sometimes “beat him up, ... even though he was bigger, he’d back up,” Saffoe said.

“He was very mild tempered,” Saffoe said, but he could also be playful. Saffoe recalled how keepers would sometimes see Luke playing in his enclosure, but when Luke realized he was being watched, he’d stop, look up, and have an expression that seemed to say, “You didn’t just catch me playing,'” Saffoe said. "'I’m too regal.'”

Luke’s favorite toy was a log that zookeepers said he liked to roll with his legs and chew.

In the wild, lion populations have dropped by roughly 30 percent, zoo officials said, because of disease, hunting and a loss of their habitat. They’re considered a “vulnerable species” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and officials said there are an estimated 20,000 lions left in the wild.

Luke’s death comes almost a month after a female African lion named Nababiep — who was known as Naba for short — was euthanized. At 18, she had kidney disease, dental problems and an intestinal mass. She had been at the D.C. zoo for 16 years.

Of the two lions’ recent passing at the D.C. zoo, Saffoe said, “it’s great when you bring in young animals, but unfortunately they get old, too.”

