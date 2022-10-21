The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

An immunocompromised Maryland resident with monkeypox has died

October 21, 2022 at 5:04 p.m. EDT
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

Maryland public health officials on Friday reported the state’s first monkeypox-related death.

The deceased person was immunocompromised, officials said in a statement, which exacerbated the disease.

Nevada, California and Ohio have each reported monkeypox-related death in their state. Two people with monkeypox have died also in New York City, a spokesman for the state health department said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded five monkeypox-related deaths.

The CDC reports 27,884 total confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, including 513 in D.C., 700 in Maryland and 521 in Virginia since the outbreak began in May.

The Maryland Health Department, citing patient confidentiality, would not release additional information about the person who died.

After an initial spike, new monkeypox infections have waned, an outcome public health officials attributed to changes in behavior and the uptake of the two-dose monkeypox vaccine.

“Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” Jinlene Chan, deputy Secretary for Public Health Services for Maryland, said in a statement. “If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated.”

In the District, which has recorded the highest case rate per capita when compared to any state, more than 37,000 vaccine doses were administered as of Monday. D.C. public health officials made getting vaccinations easier in the fall when they eliminated preregistration, transitioned to an entirely walk-up system and merged monkeypox vaccine clinics with existing coronavirus vaccine centers.

By late September, D.C., Maryland and Virginia had all expanded eligibility criteria to include any person, of any sexual orientation or gender, who has had anonymous or multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks.

This includes people considered highest-risk: gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men; transgender men and transgender women; sex workers; staff at bathhouses, saunas or sex clubs.

