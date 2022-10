Gift Article Share

A third man was charged Thursday in the July 2020 fatal shooting of a man during a robbery in Northwest Washington. A grand jury indicted Steven Washington, 23, in the killing of Nurudeen Thomas, a 30-year-old from Greenbelt, Md. Police previously charged Daivian Williams and Dijon Williams in the killing. Dijon Williams was a Georgetown University football player at the time of his arrest.

Washington and Daivian and Dijon Williams are all from Stone Mountain, Ga., according to police.

Thomas was fatally shot in the 4100 block of 14th Street NW on July 21, 2020, around 5 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

D.C. police and prosecutors previously said there were four people involved in the incident.

Washington’s relatives could not be reached Friday evening.

