Pr. George’s teacher arrested, charged with sexual abuse

A 44-year-old man who taught at Largo High School in Prince George’s County was arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of sex abuse of a minor and related counts earlier this week, county police said.
The victim reported the abuse to Prince George’s County police on Sept. 30, and detectives interviewed Elias on Oct. 2, police said.
The following day, police notified Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS). Elias was placed on administrative leave and did not have contact with students after police and PGCPS became aware of the incident, officials said.
In a letter addressed to families sent Friday, Associate Superintendent Carletta Marrow said Elias has been employed at Largo High School since 2007 and briefly at International High School at Largo. He was the chairman of the Largo High School performing arts department and worked as a music arts teacher and band director, according to the letter.
“This is disheartening news for the Largo High School and International High School communities,” Marrow said in the letter. “We understand that students, staff and families will experience a wide range of emotions. We want to assure you that any behavior that brings harm to a student will not be tolerated in any way.”
It was not immediately clear whether Elias has an attorney. Efforts to reach him or his family Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.