Two arrested in bus attack, Metro says

Two people, both adults, have been arrested after a woman was assaulted and pushed off a Metro bus this week, the transit agency said Friday. A video indicated that the attack occurred Monday on a bus on the W4 route that runs between Deanwood and Anacostia. The victim said she argued with a group of passengers after asking them to stop cursing.

About eight people were thought to be involved in the attack, including juveniles, Metro said. Objects were thrown at the woman, Metro said.

Video showed that the woman was pushed off after the bus stopped.

Metro prohibits bus operators from intervening in attacks or onboard disturbances to protect themselves. Drivers are required to pull over, stop and notify a supervisor.

Metro said it has determined that the bus operator did not follow proper procedures during the incident and said appropriate administrative action will be taken.

