For students at southeast D.C. school, an adventure on the Anacostia

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Saturday morning, as a 25-foot canoe bobbed down the Anacostia River in Washington, four elementary-schoolers on board intently eyed the water. “I saw a fish!” one eight-year-old girl shouted. “It looked like a shark. Kinda.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “That’s a dead rat!” a boy in the seat ahead countered, not to be outdone.

“Dead rats don’t swim,” a third child teased. “Sharks would eat them!”

Both imaginations and excitement ran loose as about 40 area elementary kids clustered in a half-dozen canoes for a 90-minute jaunt along the river. For many of the children — participants in a Saturday school program at J.C. Nalle Elementary School in Southeast D.C. — the excursion was their first time in a canoe.

“Is that a dead sea lion?” the girl said, spying a blob in the water (It was a log).

The trip was held by the National Park Trust in partnership with Code 3, a D.C.-based nonprofit that hosts community events between schoolchildren and local law enforcement. The events are aimed specifically at children who attend schools in low-income areas of the District, including many who have witnessed or experienced violence.

Advertisement

Six D.C. police officers were spread out among canoes. Along with guides from Wilderness Inquiry, the officers did most the paddling as the children inspected the unfamiliar landscape slipping by.

“A sea turtle!” a boy cried. (Another log.)

If one of inequality’s deepest marks is how the everyday opportunities of some are not afforded to others, Saturday’s trip was an attempt at a corrective double-whammy: deepen the kids’ experience of their own city, and provide an interaction with police that doesn’t involve trauma.

“If you ask this group of kids, ‘Who here has heard a gunshot?’ I am sure all of them would raise their hand,” said Joseph Abdalla, Code 3′s executive director and a former MPD cop for 3o years. “That’s usually the only time they see an officer.”

Code 3, Abdalla explained, hopes events like a canoe trip will bridge that gap between cops and communities — an effort that was not the standard during his own early years in policing. “Those were the hardheaded days.”

Advertisement

Since the May 2020 death of George Floyd fixed a spotlight on police violence and historic racism, that relationship has come under considerable strain and reevaluation.

As debate raged in the canoe over sea lions and sharks, Abdalla paddled in the bow, gliding the canoe past a marina where yachts were parked.

“You got a boat, Joe?” one little boy asked the retired officer.

“Not that big,” Abdalla laughed.

“I want to use the big boat,” the 8-year-old girl called.

“You don’t want to be the motor?” Diedre O’Brien chided from a nearby seat.

“No,” the girl said. “I’m not a motor.”

O’Brien is Code 3′s head of women’s outreach. She is also a believer in providing her son, C.J., 9, with opportunities beyond what could be readily found in the family’s neighborhood, Kenilworth, a Ward 7 community that has struggled with poverty and violence. Originally from Prince George’s County, she moved her son and a daughter, now 12, to the District four years ago. In the backyard she likes to photograph the deer, groundhogs and foxes that pass through.

Advertisement

“The front yard is directly facing the projects,” she explained. “The first day we were there after moving in someone was shot across the street.”

O’Brien said her work with Code 3 has shifted her own perceptions about police as a Black woman who has been racially profiled in the past. Now she sees law enforcement less as a faceless entity than members of her own community. And events like the canoe trip have also kicked open new perspectives for C.J.

“Opportunity is everything,” O’Brien said. “I want him exposed to different things, as many as he can and see different places, even if they are things that aren’t always affordable to someone from our community.”

“A dolphin,” one of the boys shouted. (Log.)

“You can swim with dolphins,” the girl knowingly said.

“People pay big money for that,” O’Brien said.

Advertisement

“Yeah, Joe got that money!” C.J. said, before exploding in a giggle.

“Joe you hear that?” O’Brien called. “Apparently you’re rich!”

As the adults laughed, C.J. and the other three kids in the canoe momentarily fixed their eyes on the shore line, where heavy earth-moving equipment and barges sat in the water.

“Do you guys see that over there,” the guide, a young woman, called from the stern of the canoe. “Those all belong to the Army Corp. of Engineers.”

“The Army!”

“Do you guys know what they are for?” the guide asked.

“It’s for a fight!”

“They’re about to drop a bomb!”

“There’s a crane there, see,” the guide continued.

“Ukraine?” C.J. said.

The other three kids began debating whether a dolphin would bite off one’s hand if it was in the water too long. But O’Brien’s son had more to share.

“Russia is in Europe, and Russian and Ukraine are fighting,” he said. “Like in Kenilworth.”

GiftOutline Gift Article