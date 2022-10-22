The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Murder suspect walked into bedroom, shot man, D.C. police say

By
October 22, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. EDT
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene. (iStock)

Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Md., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 11 shooting death of Eric King.

That morning, an armed man walked into a bedroom in the Jetu Apartments in Northeast D.C. to find King in bed with another person, according to a police report.

The couple asked the man to leave. Instead, he pulled out a handgun and shot King, 28, in the chest and the groin, police said.

King was taken to Howard University Hospital, where lifesaving efforts failed and he later died.

King’s grandmother, who declined to give her name, said she was distraught by his death.

“He was a very respectful grandson and I loved him very much,” she said. “It’s just so sad that this had to happen to him.”

A public defender for Walker could not be immediately reached for comment.

