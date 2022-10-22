Pr. George’s curfew data shows mixed results

Gift Article Share

Prince George's County police have released crime data showing that overall crime increased 2 percent during all hours of the day since the enforcement of a juvenile curfew began but decreased 5 percent during curfew hours compared with the same period last year. Overall crime during all hours is up from a total of 1,934 offenses reported from Sept. 9 to Oct. 20 in 2021 to 1,973 compared with the same weeks this year when the curfew has been enforced. Property crime went up 7 percent this year from 1450 offenses, but violent crime went down 13 percent from 484 offenses during all hours last year, according to data from the county police department. Generally, violent crime went down during curfew hours, with 54 fewer offenses reported during the period this year, down from 147 compared with 2021.

Crime varies year-to-year, according to a Washington Post analysis of data, making it difficult to draw a definite conclusion as to whether the curfew worked. It is also unclear what the trend in crime over time has been because of the sample size provided by the department.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) announced a one-month enforcement of the juvenile curfew for children under 17 on Labor Day following one of the deadliest months in the jurisdiction’s history. This month, she extended the curfew enforcement through the end of the year. Alsobrooks and County Police Chief Malik Aziz praised the curfew as a “tool” to combat rising crime and engage community members.

“This curfew helps our county to build a coalition,” Alsobrooks said at an Oct. 11 news conference. “A coalition of friends, family, parents and neighbors … where stopping crime is concerned, we’re one Prince George’s.”

The curfew hours are from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:59 p.m. through 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Murders dropped from 15 during all hours this time last year to five this year, according to police data as of Thursday. Two murders occurred during curfew in the period this year and three last year. Stolen vehicle numbers are up 10 percent at 423 during all hours compared with last year — 115 were reported during curfew hours in the period this year compared with 103 last year.

While curfew violations have remained low throughout its enforcement, four juveniles were caught violating curfew early Wednesday morning, the police department said. Officers responded for a reported trespassing at about 2:40 a.m. in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in Laurel. Police stopped a 16-year-old girl, two 12-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy, all of whom are related, walking out of a vacant apartment, according to the department.

The department said the children told officers they had stopped at the empty apartment on their way home from going to a store. Officers escorted them home and a first-offense curfew warning letter will be issued to their parent, the department said.

Alsobrooks has said she would reevaluate the curfew enforcement after the holidays.

John Harden contributed to this report.

