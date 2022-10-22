Pr. George’s council member’s appointment to watchdog role draws scrutiny

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’s selection of a long-serving council member to lead a county ethics office with oversight of his political rivals elicited concerns this past week as the decision — backed by a council majority — soon heads to a public hearing. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Todd M. Turner, a lawyer who was first elected to represent District 4 in 2014, prevailed among 37 candidates to oversee the Office of Ethics and Accountability, Alsobrooks’s communications director said in response to questions about the move.

Turner’s council biography lists degrees from Lafayette College and City University of New York School of Law at Queens College alongside numerous awards. But his political résumé and the timing of his elevation concerned some council members and grass-roots activists, who cast the move as a power grab in the months before a liberal majority is poised to overtake a moderate council faction — including Turner — that often aligns with Alsobrooks.

He referred questions to Alsobrooks’s office about his appointment to the post, which by county code oversees the investigation and identification of all fraud, abuse and illegal activities of the county government. The office was created in 2012 shortly after disgraced outgoing county executive Jack B. Johnson (D) was arrested on corruption and bribery charges. He was later convicted.

Appointment to the position typically is not controversial, but the council split over the decision in an Oct. 11 meeting, with two members abstaining and two voting against Turner’s selection, citing concerns about his ability to be viewed as impartial. Turner is term-limited, and his time is slated to end Dec. 5.

“I believe this appointment will damage the credibility of the office significantly,” said District 8 council member Edward Burroughs III, noting Turner’s support of a controversial failed redistricting effort last year that a court later overturned. “Will those citizens have enough confidence to file a complaint with this office? I don’t think so.”

Those who often vote with Turner on council matters were quick to endorse him on Oct. 11. But District 1 council member Thomas E. Dernoga pressed him to clarify his relationship with Jobs 1st PAC, a pro-development super PAC that spent money during the primaries on campaign material supporting local candidates. Developers are prohibited from making direct contributions to council members.

“Mr. Turner, did you have any role with Jobs 1st during the political campaign, either helping to write or review campaign literature, mailers or any social media? Anything of that nature,” Dernoga asked.

“I’m not sure of the relevance to the ethics,” Turner replied. “Office of Ethics and Accountability, to my understanding, does not comply with or deal with campaign finance or campaign issues.”

Jobs 1st PAC declined to comment.

County code states that the office’s executive director “shall be selected solely on the basis of professional ability and personal integrity, without regard to political affiliation.”

District 5 council member Jolene Ivey, who voted against Turner’s appointment, voiced concerns about the power that comes with the position.

“I’m very hesitant to have someone guarding the hen house when they have been the fox that’s been attacking the hens, frankly,” she said.

But District 2 council member Deni Taveras told council members that while she understood their concerns, she backed Turner.

“As somebody who has worked with Mr. Turner in various capacities, I have seen him put people in check,” she said. “He is somebody that, regardless of his affiliations, can separate himself from that and deal with someone with the utmost of integrity.”

The outgoing executive director, Robin Barnes-Shell, who has held the position since 2014, asked to transition to another role in government, said Gina Ford, Alsobrooks’s communications director. Ford did not respond directly to questions about political perceptions and instead highlighted Turner’s background.

“He is well versed in the law and he was involved in the creation of the [office] and is well versed in the purpose of the office, the process by which it operates and the importance of the work that it does,” she said in a statement.

If confirmed, Turner will be completing an unexpired term with his new term as director beginning July 1, 2024, according to Ford.

By county code, directors are to serve a “staggered term of the second year after the county executive and county council have been elected.” That means a person shouldn’t assume office during an election year — a point Dernoga raised in the Oct. 11 meeting.

Dannielle M. Glaros, who represents District 3 and whose term will end in December, cited the timeline as a reason for abstained from voting on Turner’s appointment.

“I understand the length of term is still being addressed to comply with section 2-300 of the county code,” she told The Post in a statement. “This question is complicated because the current executive director’s term was also not aligned with county code.”

The rifts occur against a backdrop of shifting council dynamics. A coterie of more liberal lawmakers is likely to take office in December, having prevailed in the deep blue county’s Democratic primary this summer. That could mean head winds for Alsobrooks, whose ideology aligns with the current majority block of moderate Democrats.

A public hearing on Turner’s appointment is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 24. Those wanting to comment must sign up by Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

