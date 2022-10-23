Anthony Brown gave up a safe seat in Congress in search of impact

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a little kid who began playing organized football when he was 8, Anthony G. Brown was only ever interested in one position: Quarterback. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It meant being in a key role. And making key decisions. And, ultimately, it meant having your fate in your own hands. “You touch the ball on every play, and so you’ve got the ability to make a big impact and influence the direction of the team,” Brown, the Democratic candidate to be Maryland’s attorney general, said in an interview in his campaign office, eight blocks from the U.S. Capitol.

That ambition has driven his career as an elected official, Brown said, from his time as a delegate in the Maryland Assembly, to two terms serving as lieutenant governor in Martin O’Malley’s administration to his three terms representing Maryland’s 4th District in the U.S. Congress.

It is an impressive political résumé, but after a failed bid for governor in 2014, it does not yet include a quarterback role. So when Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) announced he would not seek reelection, Brown said he saw the opening to become the state’s chief law enforcement official as “an opportunity to make a bigger impact and draw on leading 550 lawyers on all the issues that I’ve worked on my entire life.”

A Harvard Law School graduate, military lawyer and U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, Brown, 60, describes himself as a “mainstream” politician. In his bid for attorney general, a race he is heavily favored to win, Brown has pledged to preserve a woman’s right to choose an abortion, expand voting and civil rights, crack down on gun and drug trafficking, work to decriminalize marijuana and protect the environment.

At the top of his agenda is addressing violent crime, which is an overriding issue for many Marylanders this election cycle. It is often the first issue voters mention to him when he’s out campaigning, Brown said. A Washington Post poll last month showed crime as the most important issue for Maryland voters behind the economy and threats to democracy.

Brown said he wants to double the size of the attorney general’s organized crime unit and improve partnerships with local states attorneys across Maryland to combat the rise in crime and successfully prosecute criminals.

But he is not relying on a law-and-order approach alone. At a breakfast with Prince George’s County Democrats earlier this month, Brown, who would be Maryland’s first Black attorney general, detailed plans to address inequities and root causes of lawlessness.

“Sure, we’re going to investigate, we’re going to prosecute, we’re going to focus on violent crime,” he said. “But if we don’t reform this criminal justice system and the juvenile justice system, we are not going to make our way to not only a safer community, but a more equitable community.”

Brown, who would take office as Maryland continues working to implement sweeping law enforcement accountability legislation passed in 2021, wants more diversionary programs and mental health and support services, particularly for young offenders. And he said he wants to identify biases in Maryland’s criminal justice system that have led, he said, to an overincarceration of young Black men.

Brown also said it is worth investigating whether the state can hold gun manufacturers liable in cases involving gun violence. Earlier this year, Baltimore sued a ghost gun manufacturer for the injuries and trauma those guns caused.

“Certainly, as the attorney general, I’m going to be looking at what opportunities are there in Maryland, either with existing Maryland law or new laws that need to be established, that allow us to … go after gun manufacturers,” he said.

If he wants to pursue all of his objectives, Brown will need some changes in Annapolis. If elected, he said he will request additional powers for the attorney general’s office from the Maryland legislature, including increased authority to go after and prosecute price gougers.

And he said the state’s chief legal officer should have authority, as in other states, to enforce federal and state civil rights laws in Maryland. Currently the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights investigate and enforce civil rights laws.

Brown said he does not want to undermine or circumvent those agencies but believes the attorney general “should be able to step into the shoes of Marylanders whose civil rights have been violated and bring actions, whether civil or criminal, to protect Marylanders.”

“Now is the moment,” he said, for the legislature to act to give that power to the office, and Brown believes he will have support for that from the legislature and from Wes Moore (D) if Moore is elected governor.

Brown would also create a chief counsel for equity and ethics in the attorney general’s office who would not only look at equity and diversity in the organization, but also ask if the legal representation and advice it provides to state agencies is leading to equitable outcomes.

Brown is heavily favored in his race against the Republican nominee, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a retired lawyer and one-term Anne Arundel County Council member. Peroutka has campaigned on a platform of prosecuting former state officials, including Gov. Larry Hogan (R), for the health restrictions they put in place during the pandemic to stop the spread of covid-19.

But Brown is careful to say that while he is confident he will win, he is not taking victory for granted. It is a lesson that has stuck with him since losing to outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2014 in a race he was expected to win.

Almost no one thinks an upset is in the works this year.

Peroutka has said that abortion and same-sex marriage should not be legal, and he has questioned the legitimacy of election results. And he has refused to disavow his association with the League of the South, which has been categorized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At a League of the South conference in 2012, he sang “Dixie,” calling it “the national anthem.”

“What Peroutka believes is out of step with the average Maryland voter,” said Mileah Kromer, a political scientist at Goucher College who has been studying Maryland elections for a decade. “And is a fundamentally better candidate than he was in 2014. And he is undeniably qualified for this job.”

Peroutka’s positions and past associations are unlikely to be popular with any registered Democratic voters, who outnumber registered Republican voters 2-1 in Maryland. And while he has been endorsed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, some prominent Maryland Republicans have expressed disapproval of his candidacy.

Hogan blasted Peroutka for spreading conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attacks. And David R. Brinkley, secretary of budget and management in the Hogan administration and a longtime Republican state legislator, said of Peroutka, “He’s not running a campaign, he’s running a crusade.”

Jim Shalleck, a prosecutor and former president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections who ran against Peroutka in the Republican primary, said he will vote for Brown in November.

“Peroutka’s positions are just abhorrent to me,” Shalleck said in an interview.

Asked about Shalleck’s decision, Peroutka said he was not surprised.

“Jim Shalleck is a nice fellow and has a right to his opinion, and that’s okay with me,” he said. “We were in completely different lanes, maybe on completely different highways and going completely different directions. Just like Anthony Brown and myself. Other than the fact that both of our mothers named us Anthony I don’t think there’s anything similar.”

A Goucher College poll in September showed Brown leading Peroutka 53 percent to 31 percent, with 15 percent undecided and 1 percent choosing someone else.

Brown enjoys a funding advantage as well. At the end of August, the Peroutka campaign reported having spent $35,046 on the campaign to date with $36,169 on hand. The Brown campaign, which faced a difficult primary contest against retired judge Katie O’Malley, had spent $530,546 with $80,094 on hand. And Brown also has history on his side. No Republican has been elected attorney general in Maryland since 1919.

Despite the polling numbers, funding differences and history, Peroutka said he expects to win the race. He said whether he would accept the result of the election “all depends on whether the affect of the details of the conducting of the election are worthy of support.”

“If the results are fair then of course I’ll accept them,” he said.

Brown said he is often asked why he would give up the safety of a congressional seat in an overwhelmingly Democratic district to run for attorney general. U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D), who represents Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, said he was disappointed to lose Brown from the state’s delegation.

“I tried to convince him to stay in Congress. And the reason being, because he’s done such an extraordinarily good job, a positive, rational, informed voice on national security,” Hoyer said. “But he’s also a Harvard trained lawyer, a very bright guy who has been a lieutenant government. Is a leader in the House. So he brings a really good breadth of experience to the job of attorney general.”

The appeal of the attorney general job, Brown said at the breakfast, is the opportunity “to fight for the changes that protect every person and empower every community.”

And, he might have added, the opportunity to play quarterback.

