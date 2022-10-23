Man fatally shot in car near Nationals Park, D.C. police say

Gift Article Share

A fatal shooting outside Nationals Park early Sunday afternoon sent pedestrians running and forced businesses to close, officials said. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on N Street SE just outside Nationals Park and a line of sports bars, restaurants and the new BetMGM Sportsbook betting facility, according to D.C. Police Cmdr. Tasha Bryant. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Police did not release any other identifying information about the man or the vehicle.

He died at the scene soon after.

Bryant said police think the victim was the intended target of the attack, and no one else was injured in the shooting.

Security footage appears to show a dark-colored SUV speeding out of the area shortly after the shooting, Bryant said. Police are reviewing additional footage from security and traffic cameras to learn more about the car and the shooter involved.

Pedestrians and customers at nearby businesses ducked for cover and scrambled to get inside from restaurant patios when shots rang out Sunday afternoon.

BetMGM Sportsbook, a sports betting center that opened earlier this year next to the center field gate at Nationals Park, announced it was closing shortly after the shooting. Elisa Richardson, a spokeswoman for BetMGM, said the company decided to do so “for the safety of our employees.”

Commander Bryant of MPD’s First District gives an update on the shooting that took place around 1 pm today on N Street, SE. pic.twitter.com/uWGTEusSuo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 23, 2022

The Nationals ended their season earlier this month with a 8-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies — a six-inning game that was called on account of worsening weather. With the season over and on another dreary day in Washington, the area around the baseball park was less crowded than usual Sunday. D.C. police said there were no other victims or property damage reported in the shooting.

“Fortunately, we did not have a lot of traffic out here,” Bryant said at a news conference at the scene, adding: “Any loss of life is one too many for us.”

“We’re committed to removing the drivers of gun violence from our community and we need our citizens and visitors to help us,” she said. “I want everyone to feel comfortable coming here.”

D.C. police asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

