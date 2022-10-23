Md. city’s $1.3M flood plan won’t stop stormwater damage, critics say

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Byrne Kelly, a landscape architect, lives in a suburban Maryland neighborhood called Hell’s Bottom. To the casual visitor, there’s not much hellish about it. Kelly lives near $1 million homes in shady Takoma Park, a Maryland city on the D.C. border that is less known for its demons than for its grocery co-ops, bluegrass aficionados and Little Free Libraries.

Elevation-wise, however, the land on which Kelly’s studio sits can’t get much lower. Hell’s Bottom is at the convergence of three Sligo Creek tributaries, making it prone to heavy flooding. Since he moved into the neighborhood in 1987, Kelly said, he’s had to bail out his basement three times and has suffered more than $40,000 of losses.

Now, as a member of the neighborhood group Takoma Stormwater Solutions, Kelly is persuading neighbors to plant rain gardens and koi ponds — even as authorities, in his view, shirk their responsibility to stop the waters.

Advertisement

“I don’t have a choice,” he said. “I care about my city and my neighbors.”

As communities around the world shore up their defenses against worsening floods, Takoma Park planned to spend more than a million dollars last fiscal year on storm water management. Yet, Kelly and fellow activists say their city is blowing cash on expensive plans that won’t prevent untold volumes of filthy runoff from pouring into their yards and homes.

Takoma Park public works director Daryl Braithwaite said the city regularly inspects its drainage system and is doing all it can to protect residents’ property. But, she said, the city can do only so much.

“I absolutely agree that climate change is going to wreak havoc on cities like ours that are fully developed,” Braithwaite said. “We’re really limited in terms of areas where we can provide additional storm water management.”

Although it is not on the coast, the D.C. area is being forced to confront climate change. The region can be inundated with water coming up from Chesapeake Bay in tidal flooding, by river water coming down the Potomac, and by storm water generated by rain.

Advertisement

Storm water can be a major problem for low-lying parts of the city that may not even be near major bodies of water. Gerald E. Galloway, an emeritus professor of engineering at the University of Maryland, calls them “pockmarks” — depressions in the landscape waiting to be filled up by a warming planet’s angry rain clouds.

“There’s nowhere for the water to go,” Galloway said. “What used to be bad is now worse.”

As cities including Miami — population 460,000 — spend millions fighting climate change, smaller places are digging into their treasuries as well. With a population of about 18,000, Takoma Park budgeted $1.3 million for storm water management in the past fiscal year alone.

It is how this money is being spent that troubles Kelly. On a windy circumambulation of Hell’s Bottom, he runs through the arcane vocabulary of storm water management.

Advertisement

Takoma Park is building boxed culverts (concrete storage tanks) to hold inflow (of storm water) that becomes outfall (outgoing storm water), meant to flow through 24-inch pipes over riprap (rocky outcroppings) and, eventually, back into the watershed (an area that includes the Anacostia River and Chesapeake Bay). This complicated system is meant to prevent scour (erosion) of the landscape and flooding that can endanger homes.

The problem: As amazing as this storm water collection system might sound, it’s all uphill from Hell’s Bottom. And, when the system fails — as it inevitably will, according to Kelly — gravity will do its work, turning Hell’s Bottom into a watery underworld where soggy basements and ruined carpets abound.

Kelly has technical gripes with the system. But what he mostly wants is more.

More storage such as bioretention ponds to hold more floodwater. More money for putting in native plants that will suck water out of the ground. A more comprehensive plan that envisages bolder infrastructure improvements. And for officials to collaborate more with owners of private property to prevent an inevitable, climate change-fueled catastrophe.

“You gotta put a cork in the end of the pipe,” Kelly said.

In a report this year, Takoma Stormwater Solutions, the community activist group, of which Kelly is a part, faulted the city on its response to the storm water problem and for diverting water downhill without protecting low-lying homes.

Advertisement

In an interview, Braithwaite, Takoma Park’s public works director, defended the city, which she said maintains a nearly 19-mile underground drainage system with less than one full-time employee.

Takoma Park inspects one-fifth of this extensive system every year, Braithwaite said, ensuring that it is fully reviewed on a five-year cycle. She said the city responded swiftly after severe flooding in 2020 to protect property owners from future rainstorms. And, among the improvements undertaken, the city recently completed a $7 million project to turn Flower Avenue into a “green street,” with tree plantings and storm water retention.

As storm water threatens to run higher, so do tempers. In an uncensored Zoom moment during a public meeting last month, Braithwaite called Kelly a “wackadoodle.”

In genteel Takoma Park, these are fighting words.

“While at home watching the meeting, I inadvertently unmuted myself while having a private conversation with my husband,” Braithwaite wrote in an email. “I have offered my sincere apology to Mr. Kelly.” (Kelly said of the insult: “I don’t want her apology. I want to work with her on solving these problems.”)

Despite this barbed exchange, Braithwaite said the city and Takoma Stormwater Solutions were “working toward the same end.”

Advertisement

“I applaud their thoughtfulness and vision,” she said. “We also have more basic things that we need to do.”

David Reed, another member of Takoma Stormwater Solutions, said the city is refusing to draw on the expertise of its “informed, talented citizens” to make more-aggressive preparations for floods. As what he identified as a typical mistake, he pointed to the renovation of the city’s library, which is built in a flood-prone area with steep hills on three sides.

Reed said he would understand what he described as the city’s failure to act if Takoma Stormwater Solutions were just complaining; but the group has made workable proposals that the city is ignoring for no reason, he said.

“We are coming forth with a series of scientifically and practically grounded solutions,” he said. “They simply are not listening.”

GiftOutline Gift Article