The shaggy dog who greets Eilyn after school is one of few familiar comforts in the 8-year-old’s new life. Her parents — fleeing threats of violence — told Eilyn and her brother that they were going on a beach vacation to Cancún when they boarded a plane in Colombia nearly five months ago. She never got to say a proper goodbye to the beloved family dog.

Or to her grandmother, or the rest of her family, her room, her friends, her school. Instead they headed on a long and uncertain journey north, winding up to the townhouse of a woman who doesn’t speak Spanish, who never really knew any Colombians, but who made up the three beds in her D.C. townhouse and told them to rest.

“We made the hard decision to leave our country above all for my children,” said Eilyn’s dad, Edison, in the sunny breakfast nook of a stranger who has become their American family.

The Colombian family of four is among the thousands of migrants who were sent on buses from Texas, Arizona and Florida to D.C., New York and Martha’s Vineyard, even. They were political pawns, sent by angry, Republican governors who thought shunting traumatized people looking for a new life around the country would show the northern cities just how hard it is to be on the border.

Many went on to family or friends in other cities, joining immigrant enclaves along the East Coast.

But Edison, 40, and his wife, Liliana, 37, had no one. And no choice but to scramble after a Colombian gang extorting them over land that has been in his family for generations threatened to kill their children. They spoke on the condition that their full names not be used, to protect their privacy.

“I never thought I would come to this place,” said Edison.

After they got landed in Mexico, they walked for three weeks before crossing the border into Texas. That’s when they saw the buses to D.C. Here, they squatted and couch-surfed in temporary housing for months — a church, a refugee house, a hotel — as they tried to build a new life.

Then they met Peggy Pacy outside her Northwest D.C. neighborhood’s corner store. A child in their group was trying to buy candy. Pacy paid for it. When the child introduced her to the migrant families he was with, Pacy pieced their story together, through pantomime and the wispy memories of high school Spanish.

Edison was looking for work and her front garden looked like a jungle (As an independent media producer, she gets busy.) When he was done, the neighborhood crackled: “'Are you moving?’ they all asked, when they saw how good it looked.”

So she told them about Edison and one after another, they hired him. Buchanan Street never looked better.

Liliana got a job washing dishes in a Logan Circle restaurant. The couple’s 16-year-old son picked up part-time work for a car detailer and attends a D.C. high school. When they lost their temporary housing — again, Liliana couldn’t stomach moving them. Despite everything, they were thriving in school. This time, the D.C. government offered a hotel room on New York Avenue.

The District was unprepared for the migrants, and this family was among the first of nearly 10,000 people to be bused to D.C. — most to Union Station, some outside the residence of Vice President Harris.

“This is a new challenge for D.C.,” said Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, when she declared a state of emergency and created an Office of Migrant Services to help the new arrivals navigate the city.

At least 13 percent of D.C.'s population is foreign-born, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. But many immigrants come to communities and families already established in the city. Edison and Liliana are starting from scratch. One family who came on the bus with them — immigrants from Venezuela — bought a used car when they arrived. And that’s where they sleep.

“The owner where the son works said he has a van they could sleep in at night,” Pacy said. “A van. And I said ‘no way, you’re living with me.”

Liliana and Edison took the sunny, butter-yellow room upstairs. The kids helped Pacy move props and wardrobes out of a backroom and now they each have a little bedroom.

They communicate using Google translate, speaking into their phones and showing each other the results.

This is the slow, halting way they’ve told Pacy their story — about their stable life back home, about Edison’s job in a factory. About Luna, they dog they miss so much.

“They were solidly middle class,” Pacy told me. “They were so middle class, they had a Golden Retriever, for godsakes.”

It’s also been awkward.

Like when Google keeps telling Pacy to “calm down,” like she’s losing it or something.

But for Colombians, “tranquilo”, which translates literally to “calm down”, means something more like “no problem” or “don’t worry” or “all good.”

“A friend who speaks Spanish explained that to me,” Pacy said.

On their first night, Pacy made a huge batch of her beef chili, set the table, urged them to eat, then disappeared to her office for a couple hours to give them privacy. When she emerged, they were still waiting, the chili cold and untouched. They didn’t want to eat without her.

Then it was Portuguese seafood stew, and they waited until Liliana returned from her shift at the restaurant to join them. It was close to midnight. When Liliana asked if she could do some of the cooking, too, Pacy began to understand the importance of closeness in this family, and her place in it.

Quite simply, they are people not used to being dependent on anyone. And Pacy is learning to let them give to her, too.

Whenever the family needs something, she posts it on the listserve, and the neighborhood provides: clothing, blankets, a big pot of tomato soup. They are all trying to find a permanent home for the family, one near the kids’ schools.

Edison didn’t expect the generosity. It’s not the America he’d heard about — and experienced.

“In my country, we had another way of thinking and another way of looking at this place,” he said, through the translator. “There was a lot of talk about how much America dislikes immigrants.”

But Pacy “has been like an angel for us, that God has placed in our path,” he said.

Still, Edison and Liliana are constantly worried about overstepping, overstaying.

“I feel very good, being here with her, although sometimes I don’t know if she likes the situation,” Edison’s screen said, when he sharing a moment of doubt with me. Then he swept the stairs.

But Pacy wants to show them the America we are supposed to be. She remembers that when she was a little girl, her mother helped a family of refugees from Vietnam. A single mom raising nine kids found time to help others coming to this new world, like their Irish ancestors had.

And I told Edison and Liliana that I began my life in the spare bedroom of a home in San Francisco. My parents, when they decided to stay in a country they had only meant to visit when violence ripped through their nation, rented a room from a kind, Italian American woman who lived alone in her big house who. They spoke no English, had little more than their suitcases, but found this woman who just like Pacy, was extended a helping hand to the newest wave of immigrants.

Edison and Liliana don’t know what their next steps are. They want a home of their own and they want to work hard at any jobs they can get. Most of all, they want their children to keep thriving.

After school, Edison walks his daughter and another family’s little boy back to Pacy’s house. Eiyln races ahead. Emmet, Pacy’s huge, fluffy dog, is waiting for her to come home.

