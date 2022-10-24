The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Boy, 4, wounded in triple shooting in Northwest D.C.

By
October 24, 2022 at 8:20 p.m. EDT
A child was among three people shot in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C. Monday evening. (Emily Davies/The Washington Post)

A four-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting in the the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C. Monday evening, according to police.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at the scene Monday night. The chief said two men, who were found near a vehicle, and a four-year-old were wounded, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Contee said the four-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting, and was not related to the others injured. He said police believed there was an exchange of gunfire, and investigators had taken one person believed to be involved in the incident into custody.

“A four year old was shot today. We think the injury is relatively minor, but that’s hard to say with a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound,” Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said at the scene.

The shooting was among several in D.C. Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

