Boy, 4, wounded in triple shooting in Northwest D.C.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy Street NW, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said at the scene Monday night. The chief said two men, who were found near a vehicle, and a four-year-old were wounded, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

A four-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting in the the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C. Monday evening, according to police.

Contee said the four-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting, and was not related to the others injured. He said police believed there was an exchange of gunfire, and investigators had taken one person believed to be involved in the incident into custody.