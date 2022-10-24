Boy, 4, wounded in triple shooting in Northwest D.C.

A four-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting in the the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C. Monday evening, according to police.
Contee said the four-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting, and was not related to the others injured. He said police believed there was an exchange of gunfire, and investigators had taken one person believed to be involved in the incident into custody.
“A four year old was shot today. We think the injury is relatively minor, but that’s hard to say with a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound,” Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said at the scene.
The shooting was among several in D.C. Monday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated.