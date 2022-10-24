D.C. mailed incorrect ballots to more than 500 voters

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Board of Elections mailed incorrect ballots to 574 voters, due to mistakes matching residents to their new electoral districts after the city completed its decennial redistricting process several months ago.

Board of Elections Executive Director Monica Evans said that her staff is emailing and calling each of the affected voters directly to make sure they know that the ballot they received in the mail is wrong, and won't be counted if they turn it in.

The city is mailing a new, correct ballot to each of the voters, Board of Elections spokesman Nicholas Jacobs said. They can choose to submit the new ballot via mail or drop box, or to vote in person at a polling place.

Evans told voters at a Ward 7 Democrats meeting on Saturday that the errors arose due to redistricting, which was delayed because the 2020 U.S. census was slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic. The D.C. Council adopted new borders which changed the map of the city’s eight wards and also adjusted the much smaller boundaries for electing advisory neighborhood commissioners.

“We had a very short timeline to get everyone in the correct ward,” Evans said. She said in many cases, the inaccurate ballots went to addresses where people on one side of a street are represented by one advisory neighborhood commissioner and their neighbors opposite them have a different commissioner.

Jacobs said he couldn’t say more specifically which neighborhoods received the faulty ballots.

Evans encouraged anyone who wants to double-check that they have received a ballot for the correct district to look up their assigned Advisory Neighborhood Commission at the website maintained by the ANC office.

The District began automatically mailing a ballot to every registered voter, not just those who specifically request at absentee ballot, in 2020 during the pandemic. As of Monday, with two weeks and one day to go until Election Day, the Board of Elections reported that 7,509 voters had already dropped off ballots in drop boxes and 17,429 had returned their ballots by mail. In the last midterm election in 2018 — which, like this year, featured a mostly noncompetitive mayoral election and a race for two at-large seats on the D.C. Council — more than 230,000 people voted.

In-person early voting begins on Oct. 31.

