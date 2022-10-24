Police identify victim in fatal shooting near Nationals Park

Police on Monday identified the man fatally shot Sunday afternoon just outside Nationals Park as Kevaughn Washington.
D.C. police previously said that the victim was likely the target of the attack. Security footage appears to show a dark-colored SUV speeding out of the area after the shooting, the first district commander said Sunday.
Police have yet to make an arrest in the fatal shooting. Their investigation was active and ongoing Monday.
Washington was the 166th person slain in the District this year. Homicides were down 7 percent compared to the same time last year, when 178 people had been killed in the city.