A taco-by-taco look at the busiest shift of the week at La Tejana

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a typical Saturday morning, La Tejana co-owner Gus May leaves his Mount Pleasant apartment, climbs down a rickety spiral staircase and hears the feasting rats below scatter. Sometimes, if the moon is out, he’ll look up at the sky and pray for good vibes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “You know, I’ll look up to the stars and be like, ‘Hey, hope the taco gods are on our side today,’ ” May, 34, tells me later in the day.

Saturdays are the busiest days for the folks who work at the Mount Pleasant breakfast taco haven, which opened in its permanent home this summer. In true neighborhood fashion, everyone comes out for the weekly farmers market. And there’s almost always a line at La Tejana.

The Saturday I tagged along with May, vendors were already setting up around 6 a.m. in the neighborhood square between Mount Pleasant and Lamont streets. Sometimes, May says, Friday-night revelers are still going strong as he walks to work.

Advertisement

A sign outside the white-painted storefront reads, “La Tejana breakfast tacos y más.” Inside, there’s a shrine to all things Texas over the coffee counter. Opposite the pickup window, black hills are silhouetted against a pink and red sky in a mural by local artist Nate Mann.

May is the head of the kitchen, packing orders or making tacos when necessary. But he assures me that the journey from open to close begins with his staff: Lily, Rosa and Maria. Before the shop opens, they make their way to the street. All four exclaim in Spanish when they see the purple, pink and dusty blue sunrise over Mount Pleasant Street.

As they file back to the kitchen, I head to the front of the house, where Astrini “Detri” Biyanindita and Charlotte Dreyer handle the cash register. The storefront is about to greet its first customer.

7:30 a.m. The front door opens and a guy rolls in who says he gets his tacos there every Saturday morning. “So the first order is three of everything,” May says. A hefty order kicks off the day.

Advertisement

The rush has begun.

There are seven breakfast tacos on the menu — fillings include scrambled eggs, refried beans, fried potatoes, chorizo and queso — all wrapped in housemade flour tortillas. Lily, Rosa and Maria prepare and wrap the precious parcels before they go into the warming oven, while May packs orders in brown paper bags that feature the La Tejana logo: an illustration of his wife, co-owner Ana-Maria Jaramillo.

9:05 a.m. Jaramillo arrives.

She’s the reason the restaurant exists — and how the business got its name (“la tejana” means “woman from Texas”). Back when the pair were long-distance dating, May visited Jaramillo, 32, in her hometown of Austin, where he tried the breakfast tacos at her favorite taqueria. He knew then that he wanted to bring the same comforting flavor and Rio Grande Valley style to Washington.

But that would take time — and a breakup.

Jaramillo relocated to the District to pursue the relationship, but by 2019, she was ready to call it quits. While she was working as a speech pathologist, May had been bouncing around from job to job. She’d already made plans to return to Texas — even hired a moving company — when the pair met at Timber Pizza in Petworth for what could well have been their final conversation. Instead, over a pie at the bar, May made a pitch to win Jaramillo back.

Advertisement

“And [May] was basically like, ‘I have a pop-up booked, and I’m going to pursue the breakfast taco thing, and I want you to give me a chance,’ ” Jaramillo says. “I was like, our whole relationship depends on the success of this pop-up.” She not only took the chance, but showed up to work the register.

Fast-forward to 2022: The couple married in April and opened La Tejana’s bricks-and-mortar location in August. And one of its best-selling tacos, the 956, takes its name from the Rio Grande Valley area code.

11 a.m. The line has reached 12 people. Jaramillo points out a customer who’s been with the business since it began delivering tortillas at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Once they started doing pop-ups, I became a regular on the weekends, and then it just kind of built up since then,” says Brian Chou, a 25-year-old devotee who lives in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty strategic about when I come,” Chou says. He explains that this is one of La Tejana’s busiest days. “The lines in general, like, yeah, we hate waiting, but, you know, it’s all for a good reason.”

11:20 a.m. Back in the kitchen, Jaramillo is explaining the latest addition to the taco menu: Uncle P, a.k.a. papas con huevo. Containing cheesy scrambled eggs, potatoes and a queso drizzle, the taco is named after local artist Pierre Edwards.

“Pierre featured us in his perfect day for The Washington Post. So we’re going to name our next veg taco Uncle Pierre, Uncle P — that’s it,” Jaramillo says.

11:52 a.m. At one point, Jaramillo stops talking. That’s right around when I learn the word “volando.” It means “flying” in Spanish, but in the La Tejana kitchen, it can mean “I need this right now!”

Advertisement

12:15 p.m. The tension heats up in the kitchen as the tickets keep coming and the line continues to lengthen. Twenty-eight people are queued for breakfast tacos. The wait time has reached 20 minutes.

With 45 minutes left in the shift, May and Jaramillo start to riff off each other’s fast-paced energy.

“Y’all are making Tios, right?” Jaramillo says in English, then repeats in Spanish when she doesn’t hear an answer.

“Si, mi amor,” May replies.

12:41 p.m. There are 12 tickets on the board. Jaramillo is still relatively silent — if you don’t count her maniacal laughter at the volume of orders coming in.

“Do one ticket at a time; stop worrying about organization — just do one ticket at a time,” May says.

12:50 p.m. Eleven tickets are on the board, meaning a crush of new orders is making it almost certain that the team will be making at least one more taco past 1 p.m., the standard closing time.

Advertisement

“Spare me the judgment; you see how many tickets we had? That’s the longest wait time we’ve ever had: 20 minutes,” Jaramillo says. “It’s supposed to be two minutes. It went south real quick.”

1:10 p.m. It’s time for La Tejana to close, and there’s one final ticket.

“One 9[56], one Migas, one Tio clears the board. One 9, one Migas, one Tio clears the board. Clear the board,” Jaramillo says. “Ana’s back to her normal self.”

After the day wraps, there are plenty of leftover tacos to give away. Across the street, farmers market vendors are packing up their booths, loading vegetables and flowers for the trip home. “Do you want some tacos?” Jaramillo asks them. They do.

“This is the best day ever,” one says.

Once all the tacos have been given away, Jaramillo heads back to the shop, smiling, ready to do it all again on Sunday.

La Tejana

3211 Mount Pleasant St. NW, latejanadc.com.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Nearest Metro: Columbia Heights, with a half-mile walk to the taqueria.

Prices: 1 taco for $4.50, 3 for $13 and 6 for $24; 50 cents to $3.75 for salsa andcoffees (small or large).

GiftOutline Gift Article