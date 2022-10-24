How to vote in Maryland’s 2022 statewide and local elections

Early in-person voting begins Thursday in Maryland, and residents will have the chance to weigh in on several statewide races, including selecting a replacement for the outgoing governor, Larry Hogan (R).
Anyone eager to vote early may do so in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Nov. 3. A full list of early-voting centers is available at elections.maryland.gov.
Election Day is Nov. 8, and there are various ways to vote in person or by mail before then. Here’s a rundown of how to vote and what else you need to know: