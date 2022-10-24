How to vote in Maryland’s 2022 statewide and local elections

Also on the ballot are races for comptroller; attorney general; Maryland’s eight House seats; the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Chris Van Hollen, who is seeking reelection; and various local offices. In addition, voters will decide on five statewide constitutional amendments, including the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Early in-person voting begins Thursday in Maryland, and residents will have the chance to weigh in on several statewide races, including selecting a replacement for the outgoing governor, Larry Hogan (R).

Anyone eager to vote early may do so in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Nov. 3. A full list of early-voting centers is available at elections.maryland.gov .

Election Day is Nov. 8, and there are various ways to vote in person or by mail before then. Here’s a rundown of how to vote and what else you need to know: