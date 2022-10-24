D.C., Md. & Va.

How to vote in Maryland’s 2022 statewide and local elections

October 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Early in-person voting begins Thursday in Maryland, and residents will have the chance to weigh in on several statewide races, including selecting a replacement for the outgoing governor, Larry Hogan (R).

Also on the ballot are races for comptroller; attorney general; Maryland’s eight House seats; the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Chris Van Hollen, who is seeking reelection; and various local offices. In addition, voters will decide on five statewide constitutional amendments, including the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Anyone eager to vote early may do so in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Nov. 3. A full list of early-voting centers is available at elections.maryland.gov.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and there are various ways to vote in person or by mail before then. Here’s a rundown of how to vote and what else you need to know:

