Stewart Rhodes tests covid-positive, delaying seditious conspiracy trial

Mandatory quarantine could delay the trial of Rhodes and four others by a week or longer unless he is willing, able and permitted to participate by videoconference

By
and 
 
October 24, 2022 at 11:58 a.m. EDT
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, at a rally outside the White House on June 25, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, 56, has tested positive for the coronavirus in jail, his lawyers said, potentially delaying by a week or longer his trial on a seditious conspiracy charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Monday morning recessed trial for Rhodes and four others for the day. Monday would have been the start of the fourth week of testimony for the trial in Washington.

Who are the Oath Keepers going to trial on seditious conspiracy charges?

Rhodes’s defense team said he could waive his in-person presence at trial and participate by videoconference during what the U.S. Marshals Service told them was a mandatory five-day quarantine preventing his transport to court under health protocols.

Mehta required Rhodes’s approval, however, and his attorneys said officials at the Alexandria City Jail told them that he was in “total isolation” and that they had been unable to speak with him and would be unable to do so before Monday afternoon.

“Ultimately, it’s his decision,” Mehta said, adding that he was not sure whether the jail, courthouse or marshals could accommodate Rhodes’s participation while he is “symptomatic and transmissive.”

