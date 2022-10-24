Stewart Rhodes tests covid-positive, delaying seditious conspiracy trial

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, 56, has tested positive for the coronavirus in jail, his lawyers said, potentially delaying by a week or longer his trial on a seditious conspiracy charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
What to know about the Oath Keepers sedition trial
- Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of Oath Keepers, is charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot.
- He is accused of guiding a months-long effort to unleash politically motivated violence to prevent the swearing-in of President Biden.
- Rhodes is the most high-profile person charged in the investigation so far.
- Five members of the extremist group Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, face trial.
- Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that Rhodes and his group intentionally conspired to use force to prevent President Biden’s swearing-in.
- The trial is an important step in the wider probe, analysts say.
1/2
Rhodes’s defense team said he could waive his in-person presence at trial and participate by videoconference during what the U.S. Marshals Service told them was a mandatory five-day quarantine preventing his transport to court under health protocols.
Mehta required Rhodes’s approval, however, and his attorneys said officials at the Alexandria City Jail told them that he was in “total isolation” and that they had been unable to speak with him and would be unable to do so before Monday afternoon.
“Ultimately, it’s his decision,” Mehta said, adding that he was not sure whether the jail, courthouse or marshals could accommodate Rhodes’s participation while he is “symptomatic and transmissive.”
The Oath Keepers trial
The latest: Members of the extremist group Oath Keepers, led by founder Stewart Rhodes, planned for an armed rebellion “to shatter a bedrock of American democracy” on Jan. 6, a prosecutor told a jury. Here’s the latest from seditious conspiracy trial.
How did we get here: Stewart Rhodes and other members of his group have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Who is involved: A 13-count indictment charges Stewart Rhodes and eight others with conspiring to use force to oppose the lawful transfer of power to President Biden. Here are the nine Oath Keepers on trial.