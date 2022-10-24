Everyone loves Sugarloaf Mountain. The fight for its future is still ugly.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After more than two years of planning, late-night meetings and public squabbles, the future of one of Maryland's most unusual natural landscapes hangs in the balance ahead of a public meeting this week.

But both land conservation groups and local public officials say the latest iteration of a plan for Sugarloaf Mountain that will land Tuesday before the Frederick County Council is less the product of back-and-forth than the result of threats hurled by park ownership.

Stronghold, Inc., the nonprofit entity that owns the popular hiking and birdwatching destination about 30 miles from the District, has long opposed aspects of a county conservation plan for the region. That opposition boiled over in recent months into threats from Stronghold’s lawyers to end public access to the park.

Late last week, legislation was submitted to the council that largely bends to the owner’s wishes. For some local activists, the new developments are a capitulation to the owner’s “extortion.”

“We will not view it as a total loss at all,” said Steve Findlay, president of the Sugarloaf Citizens’ Association, a community group deep in the trenches of the public debate. “But we cannot support it.”

The latest version of the plan will be the council’s last shot before the November election could push a new group of people onto the council.

“The bottom line was that even after a number of compromises that we made to some of Stronghold’s concerns, they were still threatening to close the mountain,” said Kai Hagen, an at-large member of the council.

The Sugarloaf debate also hints at troubling signs for future development across the Washington area, as more exurban grasslands and forests fall in the crosshairs of developers who want to build residential and shopping areas.

Sugarloaf’s future is being fought out by groups who all acknowledge the environmental importance of the region. But they have different ideas of how that legacy is best protected, whether by government oversight or private stewardship.

A representative for Stronghold did not reply to multiple requests for comment.

Sugarloaf Mountain is unique in that it is private land for public use. The area’s original owner was Gordon Strong, a wealthy patent attorney. He purchased the area to open to the public for hiking, birdwatching and other outdoor activities. Following his 1954 death, his will created Stronghold to maintain the area for the public at no cost to visitors. The area today includes more than 500 species of plants, high-quality waters and parts of a Civil War battlefield.

But over the past decade or so, local residents, conservationists and others repeatedly have had to fight off nearby land use projects that could have disturbed the nearby wilderness, including a gun range and megachurch. As part of a larger countywide planning process, Frederick planning officials began putting together what would become the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan.

“One of the stated reasons for the plan was extra protection for these landscapes to avoid these complete knockdown, drag-out fights every couple of years,” said Steven Black, a Frederick County farmer and president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, a nonprofit community group involved in past and current public debates over the land. According to Black, the pressure to develop more land along Interstate 270 is being acutely felt in the region around Sugarloaf Mountain.

“If you don’t take public action through land planning and zoning action to preserve the ground, you risk that the development pressure will eclipse the wishes of the people on the ground,” he said.

As part of the process for putting together a plan that would map out the future acceptable uses for the region, the county set up a 16-member advisory board that met seven times between early 2020 and July 2021. Stronghold had three seats on the board.

“We’ve had many, many meetings with Stronghold and their attorneys,” said Tim Goodfellow, the lead county planner on the project. “They have been involved intimately from day one.”

However the final management plan stretches well beyond the Sugarloaf Mountain area to include nearly 20,000 surrounding acres. The plan would restrict certain uses that could impact natural resources or obstruct views. The legal mechanism for implementing the plan would be the council’s passage of an overlay district for the covered area. That would rezone parts of the 20,000 acres, bringing consistent standards for development and banning uses such as rodeos and shooting ranges.

But when the Sugarloaf plan got to the council this October, the park’s owners bristled, saying they would be “unnecessarily restricted” by the conditions of the overlay . On Oct. 3, council members rejected legislation that would have exempted Stronghold’s property from the plan and overlay.

An attorney for Stronghold addressed the council with a stark ultimatum.

“If the Sugarloaf plan as presented for public hearing on Oct. 11, today passes, Stronghold will cease allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain, a privately owned mountain, to allow Stronghold, my client, time to evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations,” attorney Noel Manalo told the council. He added that Stronghold representatives had been in touch with local law enforcement about where best to place signs reading “No trespassing.”

“Stronghold remains committed to its mission of the preservation of the natural resources of Sugarloaf Mountain,” Manalo continued. “We have successfully fulfilled this mission consistent with Gordon Strong’s intent for many decades without help from Frederick County government.”

Walling off the park from public access — was it a bluff or real possibility? Both council members and land conservation groups say they were not sure whether Stronghold was negotiating or serious.

To address the owners’ concerns, the council proposed a new zoning category that would designate the Stronghold acres a “private park.” This new zoning would allow Stronghold to add features such as pavilions, gift shops, and concessions stands.

The park’s owners, however, did not indicate they approved the plan going into the council’s Oct. 18 meeting, where the comprehensive plan, as well as the overlay and private park exemption, were on the agenda. According to council members and local activists, no one knew what Stronghold wanted.

“They have been bad-faith actors in our view in this process,” said Findlay of the Sugarloaf Citizens’ Association. “They have not been transparent about what they want or what their interests are in the future. The only thing they have been transparent about is the threat.”

At the Oct. 18 meeting, after hearing hours of impassioned commentary from locals that included tears, an a-Cappella rendition of a Woody Guthrie song, and no statement from the owner’s representatives, the council voted to push the Sugarloaf votes back a week, with Hagen announcing the seven-member body did not have the votes needed to pass the comprehensive plan and the overlay and private park exemption.

Later that week, Hagen released an update of the plan. In that version, the Sugarloaf Mountain’s area would be cut out from the larger overlay zone. Still, as Hagen pointed out, the Stronghold acres are already protected by the county’s most restrictive zoning category, known as resource conservation.

But after getting ostensibly what they want, Sugarloaf Mountain’s owners have yet to publicly endorse the compromise, which will be voted on at the Frederick County Council meeting on Tuesday.

“Their attorney has noted that the county has addressed all the specific issues originally raised by Stronghold,” Hagen said Sunday. “They are still conferring among themselves, it seems. They have not issued any public statements.”

Hagen added that he is “hopeful” that the plan up for consideration will satisfy everyone.

Many of those involved, however, just seemed exhausted with the process — a saga that had started with local residents, politicians and the mountain’s owners agreeing to work toward the future protection of a beloved area, and that ended with public threats and anger.

“We recognize the reality of needing this compromise to happen to make the larger plan and overlay happen,” said Black of the Sugarloaf Alliance. “So we support this. We recognize having no plan is worse.”

