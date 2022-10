Former president Barack Obama endorsed Democrat Wes Moore in the Maryland governor’s race and released a 30-second ad Tuesday telling voters to cast a ballot.

“He only wins if you vote. Let’s do this, Maryland,” Obama said.

Moore is the heavy favorite to win back deep-blue Maryland’s governor’s mansion after eight years of Republican control; he leads GOP nominee Dan Cox, a state delegate, by 32 percentage points in the most recent public polling and held a 10 to 1 campaign fundraising advantage in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 2 to 1.