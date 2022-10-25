Woman hospitalized, dog killed after being struck by driver, Fairfax police say

Gift Article Share

A 53-year-old woman was injured and her dog was killed after they were struck by a driver Monday afternoon while walking on a sidewalk, police said. Officers arrived at Wheatstone and Gainsborough drives around 5:40 p.m. to investigate the crash, Fairfax County police said. The driver, 27-year-old Travis Hicks, of Fairfax County, was traveling west on Wheatstone Drive in a 2017 Honda Accord and ignored the stop sign at Gainsborough Drive, police said.

Police said Hicks struck the woman as she walked with her two dogs on the adjacent sidewalk. Hicks continued into the community pool area and caused extensive property damage, according to police.

Hicks exited the community pool area in his vehicle, passing the woman he had struck, and was located in a nearby parking lot with the help of residents, police said. Hicks was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and later released, according to police and online court records. The online records did not list an attorney for Hicks, and efforts to reach him were not immediately successful.

Police said the woman is hospitalized in critical condition. One of her dogs died at the scene, while the condition of the second dog remains unknown.

Officials have not released the name of the woman.

