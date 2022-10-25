The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Fire breaks out at Blues Alley jazz club

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which affected the roof and attic area.

By
October 25, 2022 at 11:54 p.m. EDT
Trio Da Paz, one of many musical groups that have performed at Blues Alley in Georgetown. (L-R: Romero Lubambo on guitar, Nilson Matta on bass) (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

Fire broke out Tuesday evening at the historic Blues Alley jazz club in Georgetown, according to authorities. Club management described the blaze as a “setback” that would be overcome.

No injuries were reported in the 6:30 p.m. blaze at the club in an alley behind the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW. The fire department said it affected the roof and attic area. The club is housed in a brick structure.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The extent of damage to the structure from the fire and smoke, and from efforts to extinguish the blaze, were not immediately clear.

However, the club expressed its intention to overcome problems caused by the blaze.

“Blues Alley will not be defeated,” the club said in a Twitter message. It said the club survived problems created by the coronavirus pandemic, and “will survive this set back.”

Loading...