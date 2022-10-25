Fire breaks out at Blues Alley jazz club

Fire broke out Tuesday evening at the historic Blues Alley jazz club in Georgetown, according to authorities. Club management described the blaze as a “setback” that would be overcome.
The extent of damage to the structure from the fire and smoke, and from efforts to extinguish the blaze, were not immediately clear.
However, the club expressed its intention to overcome problems caused by the blaze.
“Blues Alley will not be defeated,” the club said in a Twitter message. It said the club survived problems created by the coronavirus pandemic, and “will survive this set back.”