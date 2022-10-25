Montgomery officer cleared in fatal police chase of drunk driver

Gift Article Share

A Montgomery County police officer has been cleared in the high-speed pursuit of an intoxicated driver who crashed and died earlier this year, Maryland officials announced Tuesday. Officer Antonio Copeland, a 17-year veteran of Montgomery’s force, was acting within department policy that allowed such pursuits and didn’t drive recklessly, according to the findings of a seven-month review by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which probes police-involved fatalities in the state.

The investigators found no evidence that Copeland caused the fatal crash, and instead they described the other driver as leading the chase when she hit speeds of up to 88 mph on Feb. 26 in the North Bethesda and Wheaton areas.

Early that morning, while on duty in an unmarked car, Copeland noticed a Honda Accord making errant movements ahead of him along Rockville Pike, according to the attorney general’s report. He followed the car to a red light at Nicholson Lane, where it stopped. The officer got out, approached the Honda’s driver’s side window and asked the driver to pull over to the far left lane, the report states.

Instead, the driver — Noraly Paz Chavez — took off and made a left on Nicholson, police said. Copeland got back into his car and pursued her.

Chavez sped to Randolph Road and eventually crossed Veirs Mill Road and Connecticut Avenue. She then veered off the roadway, struck a fence and a guy wire to a utility pole, and was ejected from the car.

Under Maryland guidelines, after the Attorney General’s Office finishes such investigations, local prosecutors decide whether to file charges. The situation in Montgomery has another step because prosecutors there for years have held an agreement with prosecutors in Howard County to review each other’s cases of police-involved deaths. In this case, Howard County prosecutors who reviewed the state’s investigation decided not to file charges.

“The actions of the officer ... were reasonable under the circumstances,” officials wrote.

Francis Chavez, one of Noraly Paz Chavez’s sisters, said the family continues to mourn her loss and her outgoing, caring personality.

“My sister was just a good woman figuring out life,” Francis Chavez said.

