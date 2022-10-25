A guide to 2022 local elections in Pr. George’s and Montgomery county

Early voting begins this week in Maryland, and voters in Prince George’s and Montgomery County will have the chance to decide — or in some cases, confirm — their choices for local elected officials alongside statewide offices.

Most local races in Prince George’s and Montgomery aren’t expected to be competitive — the Democratic nominees for county executive and county council historically have faced little opposition in November in these two deep-blue counties. But those elected will immediately be tasked with guiding their counties through a critical period: In Prince George’s, a potential shift in the county council’s balance of power has heightened tensions as the county begins to implement a rewritten zoning code, while an increase in violent crime over the summer prompted the county executive to announce a controversial curfew. In Montgomery, the county executive and county council have been split over support for a 30-year development plan as a series of workplace scandals dissolved the county planning board.