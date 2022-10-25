A guide to 2022 local elections in Pr. George’s and Montgomery county

October 25, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Boxes of ballots to be reviewed by Montgomery County Board of Elections canvassers for the primary election on July 21 in Germantown, Md. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Early voting begins this week in Maryland, and voters in Prince George’s and Montgomery County will have the chance to decide — or in some cases, confirm — their choices for local elected officials alongside statewide offices.

Most local races in Prince George’s and Montgomery aren’t expected to be competitive — the Democratic nominees for county executive and county council historically have faced little opposition in November in these two deep-blue counties. But those elected will immediately be tasked with guiding their counties through a critical period: In Prince George’s, a potential shift in the county council’s balance of power has heightened tensions as the county begins to implement a rewritten zoning code, while an increase in violent crime over the summer prompted the county executive to announce a controversial curfew. In Montgomery, the county executive and county council have been split over support for a 30-year development plan as a series of workplace scandals dissolved the county planning board.

Candidates this election cycle have frequently emphasized strengthening public safety and increasing support for schools and businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic. Candidates’ views on development, commonly among the most contentious issues in these two D.C. suburbs, are also at the forefront of voters’ minds. Both counties are poised to implement generational changes to planning and development plans, addressing concerns about population growth, equity and the environment.

Early voting begins Thursday and Election Day is on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about the candidates on the ballot in November:

How to vote in Maryland’s 2022 statewide and local elections

