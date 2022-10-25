A guide to 2022 local elections in Pr. George’s and Montgomery county

Early voting begins this week in Maryland, and voters in Prince George’s and Montgomery County will have the chance to decide — or in some cases, confirm — their choices for local elected officials alongside statewide offices.
Candidates this election cycle have frequently emphasized strengthening public safety and increasing support for schools and businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic. Candidates’ views on development, commonly among the most contentious issues in these two D.C. suburbs, are also at the forefront of voters’ minds. Both counties are poised to implement generational changes to planning and development plans, addressing concerns about population growth, equity and the environment.
Early voting begins Thursday and Election Day is on Nov. 8. Here’s what you need to know about the candidates on the ballot in November: