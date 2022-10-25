Frederick County rejects compromise on Sugarloaf Mountain’s future

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Frederick County leaders have rejected a last-minute compromise over environmental protections for Sugarloaf Mountain. The county council’s 4-3 decision Tuesday night further complicates the public debate over the future of the popular hiking and birdwatching area north of the District. The vote will probably tee up more conflict between county officials and the property’s owner, who had threatened to close the park to the public in recent weeks.

At issue is who would be the best steward for the environmental protection of the area that includes Sugarloaf, which is privately owned but open for public access. The county says regulation would best keep the region protected from future development. The owner wants to manage the property without government regulation.

The proposed compromise would have taken the Sugarloaf property out of a larger overlay zoning district restricting the use of the land.

The vote came after a twisty legislative process that began more than two years ago as nearby property owners, county planners, elected leaders and concerned citizens began crafting a plan for the region. The result was an ecological blueprint for the use of nearly 20,000 acres surrounding the mountain.

Attorneys representing the owner threatened to cut off public access to the park. In response, a compromise amendment was introduced late last week that removed the Stronghold property from the larger new zoning overlay created by the conservation plan.

But as Tuesday’s county council meeting began, County Executive Jan Gardner addressed the council to express her disapproval of the compromise.

“I have to go on record to say I am disappointed in it,” Gardner said. “It puts a big hole, a multi-thousand-acre hole, in the very area that we want to protect. I really can’t understand how environmental advocates and people living near the mountain could support it.”

At-large council member Kai Hagen, who proposed the compromise, defended the amendment. “This is an effort to advance the strongest plan we can get,” Hagen said.

An attorney for Stronghold did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the vote.

