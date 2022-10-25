Trial begins for two D.C. police officers charged in fatal moped chase

Gift Article Share

Two years ago, after a young Black man on a moped was fatally injured in a traffic collision during a D.C. police chase, scores of irate protesters converged on a police station in Northwest Washington, clashing with officers in riot gear. At a time of raw racial tensions and mass demonstrations nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the crowd outside the station that night was incensed by the death of Karon Hylton-Brown.

Now a federal jury in the District will decide whether two officers involved in the Oct. 23, 2020, pursuit should be held criminally culpable for their actions during and after a chase that authorities say was illegally reckless. It began about 10 p.m. and ended minutes later in a crash involving the rented moped Hylton-Brown was riding and an SUV.

Hylton-Brown, 20, suffered head injuries and died in a hospital two days later.

“That man right there — great guy, Metropolitan Police Department Officer Terence Sutton — we’re here today because … he murdered Karon Hylton-Brown,” prosecutor Ahmed Muktadir Baset told jurors Tuesday in his opening statement in the trial of Sutton and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky.

“He did it with his police car,” by chasing the moped on narrow residential streets “with conscious disregard of the extreme danger of death or serious bodily injury” to Hylton-Brown, the prosecutor said.

Sutton, 37, and Zabavsky, 54, who have been suspended from the force without pay, are accused of conducting the chase in violation of police department policy and lying about it afterward to their shift commander. The two officers, both White, are charged with obstructing justice and engaging in a coverup conspiracy. Sutton is charged with second-degree murder.

“Mr. Hylton-Brown’s crime that night? Driving a moped on the sidewalk without a helmet,” Baset said in U.S. District Court in Washington, adding, “This was a murder and a coverup by two D.C. police officers who betrayed their badges and betrayed their oaths.”

Sutton’s attorney, J. Michael Hannon, disputed Baset’s version of events, saying in his opening statement that the officers had good cause to believe that Hylton-Brown intended to commit a crime that night in the city’s Brightwood Park area. Because of their suspicions, he said, Sutton and Zabavsky were obligated by department policy to take “investigative action,” meaning stopping and questioning Hylton-Brown.

Although Hannon did not directly accuse Hylton-Brown of throwing away a gun or drugs during the pursuit, he noted that criminals sometimes do so during police chases.

Hylton-Brown would “be alive today” if he had immediately halted the moped when Sutton, driving an unmarked car, tried to stop him with emergency lights and siren activated, Hannon told the jury.

“He chose not to,” the defense attorney said. “He might have been arrested with a weapon. He might have been arrested with drugs. But he’d be alive.” As for the alleged coverup attempt, Hannon said prosecutors would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sutton committed a federal crime.

Zabavsky’s lawyer, Christopher A. Zampogna, is scheduled to make his opening statement Wednesday.

Baset, an assistant U.S. attorney, said that after Sutton and Zabavsky, in separate vehicles, saw Hylton-Brown riding the moped on a sidewalk without a helmet, Sutton chased him from behind while Zabavsky drove on parallel streets, trying to get ahead of Hylton-Brown to cut him off. Video evidence shows Hylton-Brown riding erratically on sidewalks and cutting in front of oncoming traffic. Sutton lost sight of him at least once before catching up to him in an alley.

When Hylton-Brown darted out of the alley and onto Kennedy Street NW, he was struck by the SUV and suffered a “catastrophic brain injury,” Baset said.

Department policy prohibits officers from chasing a motorist merely because of a traffic violation, such as operating a moped unsafely. “The general order could not be more clear,” Baset said. Hannon said the officers were pursuing Hylton-Brown because he had been involved in a dispute in Brightwood Park earlier in the day and was possibly in the neighborhood that night to retaliate against someone.

As Hylton-Brown lay unconscious on the street with a pool of blood spreading around his head, Baset said, Sutton and Zabavsky conspired to “control the narrative” and “bury all this under a rock.”

After the officers turned off their body cameras and conferred with each other, Sutton gave the driver of the SUV clearance to leave, Baset said. He said they did not notify the department’s major crash unit, as was required. After Hylton-Brown was taken to a hospital, Baset said, the officers did not interview any witnesses to the collision or secure the crash site for evidence collection.

Baset told the jury that at the department’s 4th District station, on Georgia Avenue NW, the officers misled their shift commander, a captain, by describing the crash as relatively insignificant, downplaying Hylton-Brown’s injuries and omitting any mention of a chase. He said Sutton also wrote a false account of the incident in a police report. “All this left [the captain] with the impression that this was a minor fender bender,” Baset said.

Later that evening, however, after the captain saw body-camera video of the pursuit, he notified the major crash unit as well as internal-affairs investigators.

Four nights later, on Oct. 27, scores of people massed outside the 4th District station in a demonstration that turned unruly. Protesters broke windows of the building, smashed police cars and shouted epithets at officers, who countered by firing pepper pellets and stun grenades. Police said four officers were injured and one arrest was made.

Sutton and Zabavsky were indicted by a federal grand jury last year. Hylton-Brown’s family has since filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city and five officers who were involved in the pursuit, including Sutton and Zabavsky. The civil complaint alleges that D.C. police have a pattern and practice of chasing and harassing young Black men on motorbikes, sometimes fatally.

The D.C. attorney general’s office and lawyers for the two officers have declined to comment on the lawsuit. The criminal trial is expected to last about three weeks.

