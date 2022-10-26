D.C.’s most famous bald eagle couple rebuilds nest in Washington

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mr. President, Washington’s most famous bald eagle, has had a busy love life over the last few years. Now he’s getting ready to try fatherhood again. His original partner, known as the First Lady, flew the coop from their nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington three years ago. But Mr. President soon welcomed in a new female eagle, Lady of the United States, who was quickly dubbed LOTUS. The eagles bonded, mated and last year successfully produced two eaglets, but only one survived.

Now love is in the air again.

Wildlife experts said Mr. President and LOTUS started this week to rebuild their nest about 3/4 of the way up a 100-foot tall tulip poplar tree at the expansive property just off New York Avenue NE. Like humans about to have a baby, the bald eagle pair is prepping their nest, an indication that they’re likely getting ready for their breeding and egg-laying season, which runs from mid-fall to March. Then they’ll take turns, as bald eagles do, in incubating the eggs. Usually, LOTUS would incubate the eggs overnight, and Mr. President would come and relieve her in the morning so she can go preen and hunt.

“Mr. President is a ‘home dad,’" said Sue Greeley, a wildlife manager at the U.S. National Arboretum who tracks the eagle pair. “He loves to sit on the eggs, and she has to usually nudge him off the nest. He really gets into being a dad.”

If they’re successful breeding, as is expected, eaglets could hatch this spring.

Like any celebrity couple, the eagle pair is known on Twitter and can also be observed on video at dceaglecam.org.

In preparing their nest, the eagles move sticks, grasses and leaves into it. The nest is big — measuring about 5 1/2- to 6-feet in diameter, according to Greeley. She said that, like any home, the nest needs tidying. Sticks fall as the tree sways. Grasses, which are used as an “egg hub” when the eggs are laid, eventually decay. Leftover fish and animal parts from the eagles’ meals end up as compost, so they camouflage that, Greeley said. The eagles also bring in new green vegetation, which can act as an insect repellent.

Like any busy home with little ones, the nest has also been worn down as the previous eaglets in it learned to fly, jumping around and flapping their wings to build “flight muscle,” Greeley said. Last year, the eagles lost a lot of the nest when the “whole backside gave out and collapsed,” just from regular use, she said.

Rebuilding a nest takes eagles roughly five to seven days. They typically fly near a tree to grab a broken stick with their talons, then they break off the stick and return to the nest to weave it into the circular structure. They also tuck in leaves and grass, which help generate heat when the eagles sit on top of the eggs to incubate them.

Even once the nest is built, there’s still the task of mating, which is not always easy for bald eagles. Female bald eagles are only fertile for about two weeks during the season, Greeley said. There can also be a lot of stress building and managing a nest, as other eagles swoop in. There has even been an occasional visit from a great horn owl that’s known to come to the arboretum nest.

If LOTUS does end up laying eggs, they would be incubated for roughly 35 days before eaglets hatch. Based on LOTUS’s pattern of past egg-laying, Greeley said, she expects her to lay eggs in mid- to late-February.

At the arboretum, wildlife biologists are excited that bald eagles have returned there with such regularity. When Mr. President and the First Lady originally showed up in 2014, it was the first time there’d been a pair of bald eagles spotted nesting at the 400-plus acre site since 1947.

Mr. President and his first partner successfully hatched seven chicks there before she moved on. Usually, bald eagles breed for life, but if there’s a hiccup, they will find a new partner, experts say.

After First Lady left, LOTUS flew into the nest a few weeks later.

Now 6 years old, LOTUS is quite a bit younger than Mr. President, experts said. He’s likely at least 13. But “eagle eyes” don’t pay much attention to age, Greeley said. Last year, LOTUS and Mr. President successfully hatched two eggs — DC8 and DC9. But DC8 died after problems hatching. DC9 was fine.

Experts later examined DC9, figured out he was male, banded him, and the eaglet eventually fledged the nest. There have been no sightings of DC9 in the region recently. If DC9 remains in the area, though, he’s likely doing okay, because “there’s a number of food and fish sources,” Greeley said.

“I’m a glass half full person,” she said, “and I’m sure he’s hanging out with other juveniles around here.”

The pair’s nest is one of 19 active bald eagle nests in the D.C. region, experts said, and it shows how much the species’ population has made a comeback. In the 1960s, there were only 400 breeding pairs left in the Lower 48 states. But bans on pesticides and the passage of the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s helped stop their decline, according to Dan Rauch, a D.C. wildlife biologist.

Bald eagles were also helped by efforts to improve habitat, cleaner air and water initiatives, and protections in areas where they live. Adaptation has helped, too. They were removed from the endangered species list in 2007. The country’s national bird, they remain protected under several federal laws.

