"The point of doing this is just to inform you, because there's an entity trying to keep you all unaware of what's going on behind closed doors, behind closed, barred doors," she says. "I'm talking about jails and prisons, and I'm talking about courtrooms."

The video lasts only 27 seconds, but that’s long enough to pull people in.

By Wednesday, the video had drawn more than 1.6 million views, and the seven videos that followed it drew hundreds of thousands more. Since those videos were posted Monday, people across the nation have shared them and expressed outrage about an issue that many likely wouldn’t have known about otherwise.

Because of Apple’s videos, which were posted on Twitter by civil rights attorney Scott Hechinger, people are suddenly talking about what is happening in Prince George’s County to individuals who are held pretrial.

Fiona Apple has a story for you. And it’s incredible. Asked me to share.



She's become an avid, trained Court Watcher. Her observations helped people jailed pretrial file a civil rights lawsuit. Then came the retaliation. Shut off her access to court.



A video story in 8 parts: pic.twitter.com/uhpgOLWFS6 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 24, 2022

In the videos, Apple breaks down complex issues into simple explanations.

“Now, remember, when you are up in front of the judge, when you are there for your bond review, you haven’t been found guilty of anything. These are just allegations. And you should be able to enjoy the presumption of innocence,” she says in one video. She explains that there are only two reasons people should be kept in jail before they have had a trial. “The first one is if there is clear and convincing evidence that you are a danger to the community, and the second reason is if there is clear and convincing evidence that you are a flight risk.”

But too often, people remain in jail in Prince George’s County, even after a judge has determined they are not a danger or a flight risk, she explains. She then points to the devastating impacts that can have on their lives.

“If you get held pretrial, it’s not just an inconvenience. You are traumatized. And it’s not just you,” she says, addressing how children and older relatives who depend on that person also get hurt. “If you had a job, you lost your job. Guess what happens then? You can’t afford your rent. You lose your place and then you become unhoused. And then next time you have a court date, you don’t get the notice and then they tell you, ‘Oh, your failure to appear means you’re a flight risk,’ and they keep you in jail again. Every time you touch the system, it sticks to you.”

Apple, who lives in California, may seem an unlikely advocate for people detained in a state where she does not reside. But she has served as a court watcher in Prince George’s County for the past few years, and in that role, she has observed court proceedings remotely. After the coronavirus pushed courts to start offering online access, Apple and other volunteers with Court Watch PG began witnessing what was happening in those courtrooms through their computers and phones.

My colleague Katie Mettler wrote an article in March about how those observers feared that their virtual access would eventually be cut off and were calling on lawmakers to make that courtroom transparency permanent. In that article, she quoted Carmen Johnson, the director of Court Watch PG, as telling lawmakers, “This access for the public is emphatically needed, not wanted.”

Needed, not wanted. That distinction is important. I started my career as a crime and courts reporter, so I have sat through many hearings and trials. Based on those experiences alone, I can attest that more transparency — not less — is needed if we are to have a more-just criminal justice system. I have personally seen people not get heard because of language barriers or other factors, and I have witnessed cases change direction once those courtrooms filled with media and other observers.

What makes Apple’s recent videos worth our attention is that she is getting people to talk about an often-ignored part of our criminal justice system. What happens after a person is arrested but not yet convicted affects people around us every day, but we often only tune into the process when confronted with extreme examples, such as when a surprisingly low bail is set for a wealthy suspect charged with a serious crime.

The process that exists in Prince George’s County is now the subject of a lawsuit, and it will inevitably take time for that case to play out in the courts. But even without knowing how it will end, looking at what prompted it offers insight into how pretrial proceedings can affect lives.

The lawsuit was filed by nine plaintiffs who claim they were illegally detained for weeks or months before their trials. The lawsuit describes them as languishing in jail, time that saw them lose jobs, homes, moments with their children and chances to attend the funerals of loved ones.

In one case detailed in the lawsuit, a woman with three children and 15 grandchildren spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve in jail, away from her family. In that time, the lawsuit says, she lost her car after it was towed and the fees accumulated past an amount she could afford. She also lost her home after she missed a rental assistance appointment. “After she was released, the State dropped all charges against her,” the lawsuit reads. “She remains unhoused to this day.”

In another case detailed in the lawsuit, a 16-year-old fell behind in school and faced possibly being held back a grade, because of his prolonged pretrial detention. The lawsuit describes him as being held despite his attorney submitting a fact sheet stating he “has never been convicted of any crime or failed to appear in court” and a copy of his mother’s lease. “While he was in the Jail,” the lawsuit reads, the teenager “was placed on suicide watch in the adult medical unit. He was allowed out of his cell for one hour per day, usually between midnight and 1 A.M.”

The plaintiffs — who are represented by Civil Rights Corps, the WilmerHale law firm and Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection — point to systemic problems with how the county handles pretrial releases.

“A judge has decided that each of these people could safely be released into the community with appropriate conditions,” the lawsuit reads. “Nevertheless, each person remains in jail, in violation of their state and federal constitutional rights, because Prince George’s County District and Circuit Court Judges have abdicated their responsibilities and instead referred to unaccountable non-judicial county officials the decision of whether, when, and under what conditions the presumptively innocent person will be released.”

The lawsuit points to those county officials, which work for the department of corrections, as taking weeks or months to make decisions and doing so in ways that are not transparent.

In her recent videos, Apple tells viewers that the court watchers lost their virtual access. Instead, she says, they now get audio of the proceeding that is hard to hear. She compares the sound quality to the garbled voices of the adults in Charlie Brown or an announcement in a New York subway station.

She ends her videos with a plea.

“Please care,” she says. “Please care about this.”

