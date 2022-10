The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide. Police said they received that ruling Wednesday.

Storm Serenity Frazier, 1½ months old, died from injuries consistent with an assault, according to authorities.

An infant girl was killed in Northeast Washington in January, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Jan. 21 in the unit block of 61st Street NE before 9:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of an unconscious child, and found Frazier unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.