Inspector general probes $268K state contract with Youngkin’s ad-maker

RICHMOND — The state’s inspector general is investigating how Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker landed a $268,000 state contract to make a tourism video featuring the Republican. Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm that made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin last year, was the only vendor to bid on the contract with the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), a taxpayer-funded public authority.

Inspector General Michael C. Westfall, who oversees civil probes into government waste, fraud and abuse, is examining whether the VTC observed its own procurement rules when it awarded the contract, Westfall spokeswoman Kate Hourin told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Hourin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said the administration had been notified that Westfall was investigating. She declined to comment further.

The VTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) wrote to Westfall this month requesting an investigation. Westfall wrote back to acknowledge receiving the letter but, as of Wednesday evening, had not notified the legislators that he was investigating.

“I’m hoping the IG will get some folks under oath and really find out how this came about and there’ll be some accountability,” Scott said in an interview Wednesday.

Will Ritter, Poolhouse’s co-founder and chief executive, declined to comment about the investigation but directed a reporter to the written statement issued weeks ago, when the contract first drew controversy. It said the firm was “thrilled to partner with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to brag on the state we love and call home.”

Poolhouse has continued working with Youngkin as he explores a potential 2024 presidential bid.

Scott and Saslaw suggested in their letter that the video, running in a loop at state airports and rest stops, amounts to a campaign ad for Youngkin because he is prominently featured. The 60-second spot is narrated by Youngkin and shows him at a NASCAR track in Richmond.

The legislators also suggested the bid had been steered to Poolhouse, which appeared to have an inside track on the opportunity.

The VTC initially offered the contract to Poolhouse without soliciting bids from other vendors, VTC President Rita McClenny said in an interview this month. The VTC later gave two competitors a chance to vie for the job, but under tight deadlines dictated by a desire to roll the video out by Labor Day, she said. In the end, only Poolhouse submitted a bid.

The VTC is exempt from state procurement rules, but the Poolhouse deal runs counter to the authority’s internal policies, which call for soliciting at least six bids for services worth more than $100,000, McClenny acknowledged in that interview. She said she has the authority to circumvent the policies.

The idea for the video grew out of a meeting between VTC staffers and Youngkin in March, when the governor and first lady Suzanne Youngkin offered to support their mission any way they could, McClenny has said. VTC staffers later came up with the idea of featuring the governor in a video that would pitch Virginia to the millions of travelers who pass through Dulles International and Reagan National airports.

McClenny has said it was her idea to approach Poolhouse about producing the video under a noncompete contract that prohibited the authority from inviting other firms to bid. Poolhouse had never done work for a state entity, but McClenny said she thought highly of the company’s work. She said the firm’s “familiarity” with Youngkin was a plus.

The VTC backed away from that no-bid approach after the governor’s office raised concerns about the appearance that would create, she said.

On May 5, the VTC invited Poolhouse and a second Richmond firm, the Martin Agency, to bid on the project. Poolhouse submitted its bid that day. The Martin Agency, which as the VTC’s agency of record, responded on May 9 that it could not meet the tight deadlines required for the video to launch by Labor Day, McClenny said.

The next day, the VTC invited Henninger Media Services to submit a bid by May 17. Henninger did not respond, McClenny said.

