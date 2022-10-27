Charles County students evaluated for injuries after school bus crash

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven Charles County Public Schools students and a bus driver were evaluated at a hospital after an accident Thursday afternoon. None of the students or bus driver reported major injuries, according to a school system spokesperson. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The accident occurred around 2 p.m. at the corner of Route 227 and U.S. 301. Traffic in the area was rerouted.

The students were from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, which houses the school system’s alternative education center in Pomfret, Md. Students from sixth to 12th grade attend the school.

Emergency medical services, police and district staff were on the scene Thursday. Parents of all the students on board were notified.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. No details were immediately provided about any injuries to people in the other vehicles.

