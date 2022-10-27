Two slain Thursday in D.C. in separate shootings

Listen Gift Article Share

Two people were fatally shot in separate incidents Thursday in D.C., according to the police department. Around 12:20 p.m., a woman driving a vehicle was killed in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. Gunfire erupted inside the vehicle as a red light turned green, D.C. police Third District Commander James Boteler told reporters. The victim then crashed the car into a telephone pole, he said.

First responders with D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded from a station across the street from the incident, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

Soon after the incident, officers began questioning the only other occupant of the vehicle, who was another woman, authorities said. The victim and that woman appeared to know each other, police said.

The incident occurred near Dunbar High School, but authorities did not put the school on lockdown because the incident appeared to be “self-contained to what happened inside this vehicle while traveling through our district,” Boteler said.

Advertisement

Eleven hours earlier, just after 1:45 a.m., a man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Trinidad Avenue NE, police said. Officers in the area responded to the sound of gun shots, the department said, and found the man deceased.

By Thursday afternoon, police had not released the identities of those slain. Investigations into both fatal shootings are active.

On Wednesday night, separate shootings injured a man, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, according to D.C. police.

GiftOutline Gift Article