Meet seven D.C. street artists whose works grace the city’s walls You know their colorful murals. Now find out what inspires them. Cita Sadeli, the independent art director, muralist, designer and illustrator known as Miss Chelove, works on “Winds of Evolution” with her assistant Julian Peterson. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The streets of D.C. have a charge to them. It’s not the rush of New York. It’s not the glow of LA. It’s a quieter buzz. A static electricity, let’s call it. People often come here wanting to change the world. You overhear their dreams fleshed out in bars and cafes. You see them in the starry eyes of the fresh-faced intern. You sense them in the rush of downtown-bound bodies on a Tuesday morning.

Utopias and dystopias. Should-bes and could-bes. Alternate realities bumping into each other, like clouds, creating sparks. We’re a city of dreamers, even if our khakis and our cynicism disguise it.

In the city’s murals, these dreams live out loud. In rainbow-hued declarations and pencil-wielding warriors. In pink-petaled flowers and Indigenous-inspired landscapes. The District’s abundant street art is to the city what a sketch is to a painting: an attempt, an experiment, a hope, a wish. But to understand the calls from the artists on our walls — for equity and safety; for human connection and preserving memory — we have to first know their stories. Here’s a look at seven of D.C.’s most prolific and eye-catching muralists.

Advertisement

Cita Sadeli

Cita Sadeli, better known as Miss Chelove, remembers vividly the hours she passed as a child waiting for her mother to finish orchestra practice at the Indonesian Embassy. The “din of Indonesian language” filled the halls, and haunting stories about the cursed Hope Diamond, which used to be housed in the same mansion, fascinated her. But what the artist recalls most fondly are the shadow puppets: hundreds of intricately patterned, meticulously carved figures known as “wayang kulit” or “shadows from the hide” that framed the stage. “Just staring at all of these puppets for so many decades, I think that really led into my work,” she says. “I’m always adding these tiny details.” A golden shadow puppet appeared in Sadeli’s temporary installation piece “Reseeded: A Forest Floor Flow” — a printed-fabric sheet that was recently hung from the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts — and you can see the art form’s influence more subtly in “Wings” at Goding Elementary. As a girl jumps into the air, she is caught by a billowing cloth with highly detailed patterns from around the world: Ethiopian tilet, Greek meanders, Japanese asanoha and other cultures represented by the student population. Sadeli’s family history stirred her interest in the international cultures that shape D.C. “I’m Javanese American, and half the people don’t know where Indonesia is,” says Sadeli, who grew up in Hyattsville. These days, Sadeli’s work, which often features women of color, is both an embrace of multiculturalism and a defense of it. “When I see demographics changing and folks being pushed out, I definitely feel compelled to create folks of color and weave them into pieces,” she says. It’s a way “to keep those faces present in places where they’re vanishing.” Murals can get a bad rap — for whitewashing communities and presaging gentrification — but not Sadeli’s. Two gladiator-like women of color stand seven stories high in Thomas Circle, like guardians over the offices in which too few of them are represented. In Columbia Heights, warm faces greet patients at Unity Health Care on 14th Street, where the word “welcome” is written in various languages spoken among the patient population. Sadeli uses her medium not to erase local culture, but to amplify it.

Don’t miss: “Every Day I See Something New,” one of Sadeli’s earlier murals, still stands at Kalorama Road and Champlain Street in Adams Morgan. A playful montage of symbols representing the area — from Julia’s Empanadas to the Meridian Hill Park drum circle — it’s a burst of neighborhood pride.

Chris Pyrate

The first time Chris Pyrate painted his signature floral pattern, the artist was trying to break through a creative block, when an angry red ape appeared on his canvas. The dragon-riding primate wielded a sword with flowers flowing out of it. Pyrate talks about his work like it’s an artifact he’s trying to decode. Was it about frustration? Peace? Both? The next time they appeared, he was brainstorming ideas for a billboard. An astronaut was falling into a bed of blooms and reaching out for a single cherry blossom. Pyrate called the work “Missing Home From Paradise, What a Fool.” Then it hit him: “The cherry blossom, that’s D.C.” Pyrate, a District native, had been living in Miami at the time, and had recently started hearing about friends dying from gun violence. He couldn’t shake the survivor’s guilt, and the cherry blossom proved a clarion call. Pyrate returned to D.C. and started filling walls with his signature pink pattern, a tribute to those he’s lost and a love letter to his hometown. They’ve greeted Metro riders at Dupont Circle. They’ve bloomed along a parking lot by St. Elizabeths Hospital. And they’ve swallowed up a brick building on H Street NE. With Pyrate’s touch, it’s as if we can see the city daydreaming about spring. The artist aspires to give D.C. a logo, like the Miami street artist Atomik, who filled his hometown with smiley face oranges. “You see [Atomik] more than the Miami Heat logo,” Pyrate says. (Pyrate is edging in on that territory. This year, he’s designing merch for the Washington Wizards.) In Pyrate’s ideal world, everyone would have a favorite artist, not just those who have the means to collect art or who feel comfortable visiting museums. Growing up near Southern Avenue SE, he felt a disconnect from the art world in Washington. “I’m pretty sure the White House political circles, they were buying art. But it wasn’t native art,” he says. “There was no career pathway, like, ‘Oh, someone like me has done this before.’ ” He hopes to change that: “I want my pieces to show that you can be an adult and you can find work through your childhood dream.”

Don’t miss: Travelers along Florida Avenue in Truxton Circle are greeted by one of Pyrate’s murals at North Capitol Street NE. With more pink doodled flowers and letters that spell out “Washington,” as if scribbled on a piece of paper, the un-self-conscious mural reads like a note — hello or goodbye — from a friend.

Advertisement

Federico Frum

Federico Frum, who makes art under the name MasPaz (“more peace”), likens his art to a prayer. Gracing a tire shop in Ivy City or a convenience store in Columbia Heights, paintings of Rock Creek Park critters or Potomac River eagles are meant to bring something “sacred into a space and reconnect people with nature,” the artist says. “That’s our problem in society nowadays. People just go about thinking everything is fine and dandy, when our Earth is collapsing.” Frum’s creations have a way of not just showing the ties between humanity and the natural world, but actually making you feel them. Unlike in the real world, where we have to push ourselves to see the connections, in Frum’s intricately patterned universe, it is difficult to see difference. For the Colombian adoptee who grew up in D.C., art is a way of piecing together his own past. References to family recur in his work — a way of grappling with what he calls an elusive concept. “Art became a way of me speaking my truth that I never really understood,” he says. As a graffiti writer in the 2000s, Frum came into his own style when he grew tired of lettering and began adding flourishes inspired by traditional Mola tapestries made by Indigenous peoples in Panama and Colombia. “It didn’t look like what my friends were doing. And I felt more connected with who I was,” he says. Frum takes inspiration from nearby, too, especially Rock Creek Park — where “sometimes it feels like I am in Nicaragua or Colombia, walking by the stream,” he says. And perhaps it is this sense of interrelation that allows Frum to create art that, much like a prayer, reminds us we are linked to something greater.

Don’t miss: At the intersection of West Virginia Avenue and Central Place NE in Ivy City, “Each Blessed Step” spans a 175-foot wall, honoring seemingly disparate themes: industrial labor and the Potomac River. Look closely and you’ll see distinct shapes emerge from a pleasing tangle of white, black and gold: a bird, a worker, the Earth.

Rose Jaffe

Rose Jaffe’s playful human figures aren’t fat or skinny, tall or short. They know no race, no gender, no pant size. In a new mural on the side of a home at 1217 W St. NW, six of these colored forms know only motion. Their arms wave, their backs bend, and their bodies stretch and twist, like plants leaning toward different suns. For the lifelong Washingtonian, whose work is informed by a love of Keith Haring and the human form, the mural represents something personal. “I think there’s so much beauty in the diversity of our shapes and sizes, and I like celebrating the variety of humanity,” she says. That’s helped her look at her own body in a healthier way, too. “I have been on a journey of my own, living in this society as a woman, and I think there is never enough of celebrating our bodies in the exact way that they are.” Such celebrations can have surprisingly high stakes. In early 2021, after alt-right protests in the city, Jaffe says she discovered that a mural she painted for the National Women’s Law Center — advocating for access to birth control — was pocked with what looked like bullet holes. “That one hit a little closer to home,” she says. Angered but undeterred, she remembers doubling down, thinking: “Let’s fix it. I’d like to put more of those murals up.” Jaffe believes that art can induce a “positive, visceral reaction.” Whether it’s a burst of color on the back of the D.C. Jewish Community Center or a look at D.C. jazz history on the side of Shaw’s Right Proper Brewing Co., she says, “I want people to feel uplifted.”

Don’t miss: Jaffe is best known for her 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural near the intersection of 15th and U streets NW, where mourners flocked when the Supreme Court justice died in 2020.

Aniekan Udofia

Aniekan Udofia is not one to avoid moral lessons for fear of seeming pedantic. If — as Oscar Wilde wrote — life imitates art, Udofia hopes it imitates his. Maybe you’ve seen the small army of warriors he’s been painting around the District. One stands proud over the intersection of New York Avenue and First Street NE like a ninja. Another keeps guard over Columbia Road NW on the side of Metro Wine & Spirits, fist raised. But these are no ordinary fighters. Rather than nunchaku or swords, these Black heroes are armed with pencils. Udofia, who was born in Washington and spent his adolescence in Nigeria, says the murals are a response to movie violence. “What people don’t know is how subtly these things affect the way we think,” he says. “You watch an action movie, and you really think to resolve something, you have to shoot or punch someone.” With the pencil — a symbol of creativity and knowledge — “you can break the rules of nature itself. … That power is bigger than the bullet or the bomb.” Part of Udofia’s frustration with Hollywood might come from the way he fell under its superheroes’ spell. “It targets a certain part of a child’s brain,” he says. “When I first saw Spider-Man, I can’t even explain the ecstasy.” When Udofia returned to the U.S. at 24 to pursue a career in illustration, “I thought it was going to be like the America you see in the movies,” he says with a laugh. “Like, I’m walking down the street, and oh, there’s Snoop Dogg right there. I thought it was going to be super easy.” Eventually, illustrations for hip-hop magazines led to album covers and then prolific murals. You can see his early work on the Columbia Road Safeway, where he says he “struggled” with the spray paint medium, and his accomplished Marvin Gaye mural at Seventh and South streets NW.

Don’t miss: Udofia’s masterwork is a sprawling tribute to Black historical figures on the wall outside Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street NW — a hip-hop-infused, soulful piece that all began with a pencil.

Advertisement

Lisa Marie Thalhammer

Lisa Marie Thalhammer, a St. Louis native who moved to D.C. in 2004, traces her interest in art back to her all-girls high school, where she learned about female artists like Artemisia Gentileschi. Her first mural, “Boxer Girl,” channeled some of that feminist spirit: It was painted in an effort to curb violence against girls in her neighborhood. Standing three stories high on a Bloomingdale brownstone in front of a rainbow of stars — red gloves raised, feet in a fighting stance — “Boxer Girl” has a don’t-mess-with-me look on her face, like some sort of urban scarecrow. Many neighbors did not approve. For months, they called meetings to have the “hideous” mural removed. To Thalhammer, it was clear: They couldn’t handle a strong woman. “I think it’s just not common to see a large, empowered woman on the street, even in graffiti culture,” she says, unbothered. For Thalhammer’s purposes, the mural was a success. She says that, according to police, crime halved in the area in the months after it went up. “If you’re going to mug somebody,” she reasons, “you’re not going to do it in front of a 32-foot-tall rainbow boxer girl.” While Blagden Alley’s Instagram-friendly “Love” mural — which Lady Gaga is said to have visited — might seem like a departure from “Boxer Girl,” it came out of a similar urge to “create spaces that help us see each other as humans,” the artist says. While recovering from a concussion, Thalhammer started learning about the spectrum of colors associated with the chakras, which inspire her rainbow-infused works. She welcomes the associations with the LGBTQ+ movement but adds that her work expands the colors of the pride flag to a 12- or 13-color spectrum. “It’s really referring to the intersections of all of our lived identities,” she says. “I see it as the colors of the human flag.”

Don’t miss: Thalhammer recently collaborated with area artists Nia Keturah and Maggie O’Neill on a mural, “Together,” at the intersection of Ninth Street and Naylor Court NW. She is also planning to paint versions of the “Love” mural in all 50 states to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Kaliq Crosby

Kaliq Crosby can’t get enough of history. D.C. suffragists, Chinese terra cotta warriors — you name it, he’ll read about it. He likens the National Gallery of Art to “an amusement park.” And when he shops for books, he doesn’t just want them to be about history, he wants them to feel historic. The more yellowed and the mustier, the better. If the artist didn’t spend his time painting D.C.’s walls with pictures of the past, he’d make a career of studying it. But Crosby reaches more people than most history books ever will. “I think people aren’t really into history,” he says. “It needs to be fun. I think we’ve got to hide the knowledge, trick people into learning. Put the medicine in the candy.” For Crosby, spray paint brings that sweetness. On U Street NW, he’s memorialized the go-go scene; honored Lee’s Flower Shop, one of the few Black businesses in the neighborhood to survive the 1968 riots; and highlighted Dorothy Height, a civil and women’s rights activist, at 3211 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Congress Heights. “I love what she represents,” he says. “She has a lot of light, and I feel like you can just understand her personality just from looking at my mural.” Crosby has wanted to be an artist since elementary school and credits a teacher for his love of bold color and his serious approach. “Mrs. Chambers would make sure that we had our stuff together, that we weren’t just some poor public school kids,” says Crosby, who studied at Baltimore’s Maryland Institute College of Art and has since returned to the Columbia Heights home his parents bought decades ago. “I never grew up thinking that there wasn’t a way to make [an art career] work. And I’m still kind of lost when people say that.”

Don’t miss: At an alley near 17th and Q streets NW, Crosby has memorialized recent history: Amanda Gorman, the young poet who performed at President Biden’s inauguration, smiling on a radiant yellow wall.

GiftOutline Gift Article