Officers sue Maryland State Police, alleging racial discrimination

Maryland State Police troopers have filed a lawsuit against the agency alleging discrimination against officers of color, just months after federal authorities opened their own investigation exploring the same accusations. The class-action complaint, filed this week in U.S. District Court by current and former officers, accuses state police of denying officers of color promotions, imposing harsher penalties on them compared with White officers and allowing a work environment that subjected them to racist comments.

“This case is about the systematic way that MSP discriminates against officers of color,” Michal Shinnar, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

Those officers “simply want to be treated equally and without discrimination,” Shinnar added.

The action follows the announcement of an ongoing civil pattern-or-practice investigation launched by the Justice Department in July into Maryland State Police’s hiring and promotional practices under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Similar suits have been filed by Black female officers in D.C. and a group of Black and Latino officers in Prince George’s County who also alleged internal discrimination within their law enforcement agencies. The D.C. suit is ongoing, and the Prince George’s case ended in a settlement after officials spent more than $20 million of taxpayer money defending the police department.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Tuesday that “significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind.” The department said it was reviewing the lawsuit allegations and could not comment.

The officers suing the department — Byron Tribue, Matin Dunlap and Analisse Diaz — have filed for class-action certification on behalf of other “similarly situated officers of color.” The three troopers, all people of color, detailed the allegations of racial discrimination they faced while employed by the state police.

The complaint accuses the department of disproportionately disciplining officers of color compared with their White colleagues for the same offenses. Officers of color are investigated for relatively minor offenses or nonexistent violations, the complaint alleges, while White officers are often not held accountable at all.

This leads to career setbacks for officers of color, the lawsuit asserts, because it tarnishes their internal affairs record and prevents them from advancing in the ranks.

The lawsuit says one problem includes specialized units on the force, which are considered premier positions that have better hours and open the door for more opportunities. But the selection process is subjective, the complaint alleges, requiring officers to come before a panel of superior officers who rank them by a number system. Additionally, officers with an open internal affairs investigation are not eligible to apply.

Because of that, officers of color are disproportionately underrepresented in specialized units, the suit says.

Tribue, who is Black and currently employed as a sergeant with Maryland State Police, has been with the department for more than a decade. Tribue has received high ratings in his performance evaluations and was deemed the Forestville Barrack Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in 2018, attorneys wrote.

During his time there, the lawsuit says, he has developed a reputation for speaking out on incidents and policies he believes are discriminatory or biased.

Among them were complaints against a detective who the lawsuit says gave more overtime shifts to White officers stationed outside the barrack, instead of officers of color who were stationed inside the barrack. Tribue and other non-White officers lost out on overtime wages. Tribue later flagged another incident involving the detective, in which a White officer violated department policy but was not disciplined.

A month later in February 2020, Tribue was suspended for 301 days after officials accused him of “theft” and “false reporting” for what the department said was him leaving work one hour early and not recording it on a time card, according to the lawsuit. But Tribue had worked on his day off for training and got permission from his supervisor to leave an hour early on a later day, the lawsuit says.

The department then assigned the detective Tribue had complained about to investigate the theft allegation. Though Tribue’s supervisor told him soon after his suspension that he had not violated any department policy, the investigation continued, the lawsuit asserts.

During the lengthy suspension, Tribue missed an opportunity to be promoted to sergeant, even though he was ranked high on the list.

The complaint alleges many examples of racism and harassment within the department, including the use of a paper training dummy with a Black face and “Afro wig” at a Maryland State Police shooting range.

The lawsuit also alleges that when officers of color complained about discriminatory acts to the department’s Office of Fair Practice, they were retaliated against. At least one employee of the office quit “in protest of these systemic failures,” attorneys wrote.

In Dunlap’s and Diaz’s cases, according to the suit, serious discipline followed complaints to the office.

After a White officer placed a banana on his car in the Maryland State Police parking lot, Dunlap reported the incident to the Office of Fair Practice. The suit said that Dunlap, who is a Black man, understood the banana placement to be a racist reference to him being a “monkey, one of the most noxious and dehumanizing stereotypes against Black people.”

While the office confirmed that the White officer did place the banana on Dunlap’s car and that it was “wrong,” officials said the incident “could not be tied to racism or discrimination,” the lawsuit says. The department later promoted the White officer and placed him in a specialized unit.

After Dunlap’s complaint to the Office of Fair Practice, the department reopened an old misconduct case against him — in violation of state police policy, the lawsuit says. The department had previously cleared Dunlap in the case, the lawsuit says, which involved an allegation of assault during a traffic stop.

The investigation led to an indictment by a grand jury in April 2016, according to a Baltimore Sun story about the charges.

Dunlap was suspended without pay.

Three years later, in April 2019, the prosecutor’s office dropped the charges against Dunlap, saying the evidence in the case was not sufficient, according to the Sun.

Dunlap eventually returned to work at the state police, but the lawsuit claims that the department “continued to discriminate and retaliate” and denied him assignments.

Since December 2019, the suit says, Dunlap’s attempts to work in three specialized units were repeatedly denied. Less qualified White officers were selected instead, the complaint alleges.

“No legitimate, non-discriminatory justification exists for MSP’s actions toward Officer Dunlap,” attorneys wrote in the suit.

Attorneys wrote in the suit that Diaz, a trooper for eight years, was a rising star in the department. She had received praise for her work and worked on special assignments because of her law enforcement and Spanish-language skills.

Over the years, Diaz had faced instances of overt racism, the lawsuit says.

Her first sergeant told Diaz, who is a Black Puerto Rican woman, that he didn’t believe saying the n-word was “a big deal.” In another instance, while she was cleaning something in the barrack, she was told she should be hired as the cleaning staff. The suit says Diaz interpreted that comment to mean she was “more suited for janitorial work than work as an MSP officer because she was Hispanic.”

The complaint alleges that her supervisor “expressed displeasure” at her commendations and believed those assignments should have gone to White men. When she was selected for special training, the complaint alleges, her supervisors “began to retaliate against Officer Diaz, including unwarranted criticism of her performance and writing her up.”

She was given a bad performance review for having “poor monthly statistics,” such as number of traffic stops, which prevented her from participating in a promotional cycle, the lawsuit claims. White officers with similar statistics did not receive poor reviews, according to the complaint.

Diaz appealed, and department officials escalated the “retaliation,” the suit says, eventually referring her to internal affairs for discipline.

Diaz filed a discrimination complaint to the Office of Fair Practice, attorneys wrote, but her claims were dismissed.

Diaz was ultimately terminated for “low level mistakes,” the suit says.

The officers in the suit are asking for back wages, damages for emotional distress and reinstating those “who were wrongfully terminated from employment due to the discriminatory acts” within the complaint, among other relief.

