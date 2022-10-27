The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Pedestrian killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

By
October 27, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. EDT

A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in Fairfax County in a hit-and-run, police said.

A driver struck the person in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Baileys Crossroads area, then fled, police said. Police did not identify the person killed.

The person died at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.

