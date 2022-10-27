Pedestrian killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

Gift ArticleShareA pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in Fairfax County in a hit-and-run, police said.A driver struck the person in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Baileys Crossroads area, then fled, police said. Police did not identify the person killed.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightThe person died at the scene.Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.GiftOutlineGift ArticleMore coverage of VirginiaHAND CURATEDDefying odds, quadriplegic woman in Virginia has twins October 25, 2022Defying odds, quadriplegic woman in Virginia has twins October 25, 2022Virginia directs 60,000 voters to wrong polling place for midtermsOctober 21, 2022Virginia directs 60,000 voters to wrong polling place for midtermsOctober 21, 2022Amid Yellow Line shutdown, some commuters turn to the river insteadOctober 15, 2022Amid Yellow Line shutdown, some commuters turn to the river insteadOctober 15, 2022View 3 more storiesLoading...