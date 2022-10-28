Biden to rally in Maryland on Election Day eve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden will end his midterm push in Maryland, the same deeply Democratic state where he launched his fall tour to persuade the economy-weary public to keep Democrats in power. Biden will headline a get-out-the-vote rally on the eve of Election Day somewhere in Maryland, according a Democratic official.

The event’s location is not yet public, but it will feature Democrat Wes Moore, who leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is poised to become just the third Black governor elected in the nation’s history.

When Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore “the real deal.”

Democrats have been trying to energize Maryland voters to show up at the polls despite the sense of inevitability around Moore, worried about potential down ballot races if Democratic turnout lags. Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison hosted one Wednesday; and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton hosted a virtual event Tuesday, the same day former president Barack Obama released a 30-second ad endorsing Moore.

Nationally, Maryland represents one of the Democrats’ best shots at flipping a State House, alongside the race in Massachusetts, according to the Cook Political Report.

Maryland’s popular but term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan leaves an open seat, and GOP primary voters picked to succeed him backbench state Del. Dan Cox (R), who has embraced former president Donald Trump and the lie that the 202o election was stolen. Trump lost Maryland to Biden by more than 30 percentage points in 2020, one of the largest margins in the country.

The state’s glass-shattering Democrat ticket includes what would be the state’s first Black attorney general in Anthony G. Brown and first female comptroller in Brooke Lierman. Moore’s running mate, Aruna Miller, would be the state’s first immigrant and first woman of color to be lieutenant governor.

Moore is a first-time candidate who bested a deep and talented field of Democrats in the primary, defeating former Obama labor secretary and DNC chair Tom Perez and five other well-established candidates.

The best-selling author of “The Other Wes Moore” and several other books, Moore has highlighted his military service during the campaign, promising to “leave no one behind” and to tackle intractable social issues such as child poverty. He’s also a Rhodes Scholar, a former investment banker and former chief of the poverty-fighting nonprofit the Robinhood Foundation.

