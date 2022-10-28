Montgomery hit-and-run victim dies in hospital

Gift Article Share

A 19-year-old struck on his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver in Montgomery County has died as a result of his injuries, officials said Friday. The victim, William Villavicencio, was struck Sunday night. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “William was a happy young man, searching to find his way, like most 19-year-olds,” said a family friend, Pastor Paula Moutsos from Pathways Baptist Church. “This was the son of a single mom who has raised three boys. He was loved.”

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada said Villavicencio was crossing Georgia Avenue on his bike about 11 p.m. Sunday near Janet Road when he was struck by a southbound car, described as dark red or maroon.

The car, which left the scene, was possibly a 2003-2007 Honda Accord, Yamada said, and it probably has damage to the right front bumper and is missing its right-side mirror.

Villavicencio was hospitalized with critical injuries. He died Friday, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call 240-773-6620 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).

