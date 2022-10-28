Montgomery hit-and-run victim dies in hospital

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Assistant Police Chief Marc Yamada said Villavicencio was crossing Georgia Avenue on his bike about 11 p.m. Sunday near Janet Road when he was struck by a southbound car, described as dark red or maroon.
The car, which left the scene, was possibly a 2003-2007 Honda Accord, Yamada said, and it probably has damage to the right front bumper and is missing its right-side mirror.
Villavicencio was hospitalized with critical injuries. He died Friday, police said.
Police asked anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call 240-773-6620 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).