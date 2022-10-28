A guide to the 2022 Maryland election

Open seats abound as voters head to the polls to pick the next governor, attorney general, comptroller and congressional office holders, along with scores of state and local leaders

Voters have a choice between gubernatorial candidates with radically different views on dealing with inflation, abortion, education and public safety — issues that polling shows are at the forefront of voters’ minds.

All of the top offices in the state are open. In addition to the governor’s seat, voters will make selections for the state’s top law enforcement officer and its top tax collector, with the retirements of Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is winding down a 36-year career in public office after his unsuccessful primary bid for governor.