A guide to the 2022 Maryland election

With early voting in full swing, Marylanders are casting ballots for several high-profile seats, including their pick to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
All of the top offices in the state are open. In addition to the governor’s seat, voters will make selections for the state’s top law enforcement officer and its top tax collector, with the retirements of Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is winding down a 36-year career in public office after his unsuccessful primary bid for governor.
Voters will also decide whether Maryland should join a growing list of states that have legalized recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.