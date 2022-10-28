Bus driver taking Murch students home from field trip charged with DWI

Gift Article Share

A bus driver is accused of driving while intoxicated and running his vehicle off the road while taking 44 students from D.C.'s Murch Elementary School home Thursday from a field trip in Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

Fairfax County police charged Troy Reynolds, 48, of Maryland, with driving while intoxicated with a child and nine counts of reckless care for a child, Capt. Rachel Levy said at a Thursday news conference. Reynolds has previously been charged with driving while intoxicated within the past five to 10 years, Levy said.

Reynolds was driving the children home from Cox Farms in Centreville, Va., for Rome Charters LLC, said Howard Ludwig, police spokesman. Two other bus drivers — one of whom was taking Murch students home in another bus, and the other who arrived later to pick children up after the crash — were also charged with not having valid commercial licenses to drive a school bus, Levy said. Fairfax County police have not identified those drivers. No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. public schools, said in a statement the school system will review the crash and the companies it uses to provide transportation. Rome Charters LLC declined to comment.

“DCPS takes this incident very seriously, and our teams will do a thorough review of our transportation vendors to ensure that student safety is always prioritized,” Ferebee said. “We are incredibly thankful that no one sustained injuries during this frightening incident.”

Police said that while driving the students back to D.C. on Thursday afternoon following a field trip at the farm, Reynolds drove off the road and struck a rock, damaging the rim and rear tire of the bus.

Four school personnel on the bus asked Reynolds to pull over in a parking lot in Chantilly, Va., police said. From there, they called 911.

Reynolds failed a field sobriety test when officers arrived, Ludwig said. Field sobriety tests typically assess whether people may be under the influence, such as by asking a person to walk toe-to-toe in a straight line.

Police then transported Reynolds to the Fairfax County jail, where authorities alleged he had a blood alcohol level of .20. The legal BAC limit in Virginia is .08. Reynolds was booked in the jail Thursday, where he is held without bail, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

Police said no alcohol was found on the bus, and they did not offer a timeline of when they believe Reynolds began drinking.

A second bus filled with students was also taking students home from the farm, authorities said. Police said the driver of that bus did not have a valid commercial license. Police placed that bus out of service for safety violations.

A third replacement bus from Rome Charters was sent to come to pick up the kids after Reynolds crashed the vehicle, authorities said. Police said that driver also did not have a valid commercial license, and also placed that bus out of service.

A total of 93 students and eight school staffers were sent to the county’s Criminal Justice Academy in Chantilly while they awaited transportation. Fairfax County buses took the students back to D.C. after several hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

