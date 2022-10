Plug holes in sheds or garages. Put up rat- and weatherproof mesh to fill gaps in fences to keep rats from scurrying yard to yard. Corrigan advises using a specific material — galvanized, 16-gauge, ¼-inch hardware cloth. A strong gauge is needed so that a rat can’t gnaw through it, he said. Make sure it is galvanized so it can withstand rain, snow and humidity and won’t rust or disintegrate over time. And the mesh size is important because a rat can squeeze through a hole that can be chewed in a weak covering. If people don’t follow the specifics, it’s “time and money 100 percent wasted,” he said.

Don’t leave out bowls of bird seed or pet food, or fountains full of water. All of these can and probably will draw in rats.

Consider what you plant. Rats love liriope and other dense, ground covering such as creeping ivy and pachysandra because it provides great places for them to travel and burrow without being seen by predators.