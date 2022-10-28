Teen shot aboard Metro train at Petworth station

A 15-year-old male was shot and wounded aboard a train at the Petworth Metro station Friday morning, authorities said.
Metro Transit Police said they were searching for a suspect Friday morning. D.C. police said they are assisting Metro Transit Police with the investigation.
Service on the Green Line was briefly suspended between the Fort Totten and U Street stations, with a shuttle bus service as a replacement. Metro said later that service had resumed by 9:30 a.m., though trains were single tracking and bypassing the Georgia Avenue station.
Justin George contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.