Teen shot aboard Metro train at Petworth station

The teenage victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 a.m. on a Green Line train. It followed an “altercation between a group of juveniles aboard,” according to Metro Transit Police.

Metro Transit Police said they were searching for a suspect Friday morning. D.C. police said they are assisting Metro Transit Police with the investigation.

Service on the Green Line was briefly suspended between the Fort Totten and U Street stations, with a shuttle bus service as a replacement. Metro said later that service had resumed by 9:30 a.m., though trains were single tracking and bypassing the Georgia Avenue station.