Woman charged in D.C. killing claimed victim was a friend, police say

The woman killed while driving in Northwest Washington on Thursday was fatally shot by another woman who told police she was the victim's friend, according to charging documents. Ariel Cooper, a 39-year-old from Northwest Washington, is charged with killing Sophia Johnson, a 38-year-old from Fort Washington, Md.

Cooper's attorney said he had no immediate comment. Johnson's relatives could not be immediately reached.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, police said.

Gunfire erupted inside the vehicle as a red light turned green, D.C. police Third District Commander James Boteler told reporters Thursday. The victim’s car then crashed the car into a telephone pole, he said.

Cooper told police on the scene that she was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and was a friend of Johnson’s, according to the charging documents. She later chose not to speak to detectives.

Family members of Johnson interviewed by police said Cooper had previously tried to fight Johnson, the documents said.

