VP Kamala Harris stumps for Democrats in Maryland

Vice President Harris rallied Maryland Democratic Party faithful in Baltimore on Saturday, urging the deep blue state not to be complacent and to turn out voters to elect Democrat Wes Moore, who would be the nation’s third Black governor. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Harris said the party has a strong case to make for showing up to the polls, saying that wins in 2020 delivered the infrastructure bill, a cap on insulin prices, a child tax credit and the first Black female justice on the Supreme Court.

She urged the crowd of several hundred to rally their cousins, friends and neighbors — both in Maryland and nationwide — to ask them to cast a ballot in consequential midterm contests that will determine which party holds power in Congress and statehouses across the country.

“Remind them of what they got the last time we asked them‚” she said at the Cahill Recreation Center in the city’s Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park neighborhood, pacing the stage.

Moore, a best-selling author and former chief of a poverty-fighting nonprofit, leads Republican opponent Del. Dan Cox by more than 30 percentage points in each of the three public polls conducted this fall.

Cox has eschewed the moderated track that twice helped elect center-right, term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, instead embracing rhetoric of former president Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular in Maryland.

But despite that advantage in the polls — and enormous fundraising gulf that puts Democratic candidates at the top of the ticket far ahead of their Republican counterparts — Democrats have launched a star-studded offensive in recent days to make sure voters show up. Former president Barack Obama released a TV ad and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton hosted a virtual rally, while Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison headlined an event Wednesday; President Biden will host an election-eve event in Maryland on Nov. 7.

State party leaders say they are worried that down-ballot races could be hurt if Democrat-leaning voters expect a blowout in the governor’s race and stay home.

“We must continue to work together with relentless energy and passion,” Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis said at the rally. “The only way it works is if we have Democrats up and down the ballots.”

Harris’s remarks focused more on national politics and what was at stake if Democrats lost seats in Congress.

“This is one of those moments that requires all good people make our voices louder,” she said.

With Biden’s approval ratings down, inflation at 40-year highs and the normal head winds the incumbent party faces in midterm elections, Democrats have a lot on the line in the competitive midterms. The party is trying to protect a razor-thin majority in the Senate and fend of GOP advances in the House of Representatives.

Saturday’s rally in Baltimore featured the entire statewide ticket, including U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.), who is running to be attorney general, and Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City), who is running to be comptroller.

Republicans had no major public rallies planned over the next few days, and Cox’s campaign prohibited reporters from attending his Friday “One Nation Under God” rally featuring a controversial priest who said Democrats cannot be Catholics. Maryland Republican Party Chair Dirk Haire said Wednesday the party is focusing on using technology to turn out voters, particularly in more competitive down-ballot races.

Cox was scheduled to appear Saturday at a “Freedom Rally” hosted by conservative radio station WCBM.

Democrats running statewide are heading into the final week in a strong financial position with massive leads over their Republican opponents, according to campaign finance reports filed late Friday night.

Moore maintains a nearly 10-to-1 financial advantage he built after the primary.

He and his running mate, Aruna Miller, took in about $6 million in the past two months and have $4 million to spend on the final weeks of the campaign while Cox, and his running mate, Gordana Schifanelli, brought in almost $600,000 and have $444,000 cash on hand.

Moore’s fundraising haul has enabled him to spread his message beyond his Democratic base and to help other Democrats down ballot. This month, Moore has given about $1.4 million to the Moore Miller slate and in the past week he has aired four television ads, including one spot starring Obama. Cox has not been able to afford any statewide broadcast television ads since he launched his campaign last year, and has emailed supporters saying he needed help to finance a statewide mail campaign.

In other statewide races, Brown has a 40-fold advantage against his Republican nominee, Michael Peroutka, in his bid to become the next attorney general. Brown has $491,000 to spend compared to Peroutka, who has just shy of $12,000.

In late August, Brown had a balance of about $80,000 in his coffers after a tough primary against former District Court judge Katie O’Malley. In the past two months, his bottom line grew by more than a half-million dollars, the majority from large and small donations from inside and outside of the state. About 10 percent of Brown’s haul came from Maryland-based political action committees, including the Maryland Association for Justice PAC and the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police PAC, which each gave $6,000.

Lierman, who is in perhaps the most competitive statewide race this cycle, has outraised Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, her Republican opponent, by an almost 18 to 1 margin and has more than 60 percent more cash on hand.

Lierman raised about $762,000 compared to Glassman, who brought in $42,610. Glassman had about $443,000 in the bank in August and has spent about $183,000 on consultant fees and a digital and TV ad starring Hogan. In the final sprint, Lierman has about $484,000 on hand compared to Glassman’s $287,000.

