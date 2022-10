A Prince George’s County pedestrian killed several days ago by a hit-and-run driver has been identified as Eduardo J. Aguilar, 27, of Hyattsville, authorities said Friday.

Early Tuesday morning, police were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Whitfield Chapel Road. Aguilar was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver who hit him, who was traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, had left the scene.