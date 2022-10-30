Arlington’s sole county board race a proxy war over ‘missing middle’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Missing middle” housing is not on the ballot this fall in Arlington County, but the average resident could be forgiven for thinking it was. Yard signs planted across this Northern Virginia locality cry out for “No Upzoning” or “Yes to More Neighbors.” An alphabet soup of groups have held rallies and put out statements and online ads for or against this push to relax zoning restrictions. At plenty of candidate forums, it has been virtually the only topic up for debate.

And so what might normally be a sleepy, off-year race — a Democratic incumbent defending his seat in a deep-blue suburb — has turned into a kind of proxy war over the plan, which would allow developers and homeowners to build duplexes, townhouses and small apartment buildings across Arlington’s single-family neighborhoods.

As he campaigns for reelection, first-term board member Matt de Ferranti (D) has seemingly tried to stake a compromise position on “missing middle,” which is set to be voted on by county lawmakers early next year.

A framework submitted by county planners would legalize small apartment buildings with up to eight units in any lot zoned for single-family houses. But de Ferranti has said he would draw the line at “six-plexes” on larger lots at most, and push for a tiering system that would allow these denser properties to be built on only the largest lots.

Meanwhile, his two independent challengers have tried to win over voters — and play off the divisive, all-or-nothing tenor that this debate has taken over the summer — by coming at de Ferranti from opposite sides as they try to turning missing middle into the defining story of the race.

Audrey Clement, a perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully campaigned on her concerns about rapid growth 10 times over the past decade, said de Ferranti’s approach would add too much density to the county, too fast.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel What is ‘missing middle’ housing? “Missing middle” housing is a term that refers to small multiunit residential buildings like townhouses, duplexes and fourplexes.

It covers a range of housing types that fit into the “middle” between detached single-family houses and high-rise apartment buildings — in terms of form, scale and number of units.

In many neighborhoods, it’s been illegal to build this kind of housing. That’s why housing advocates say it’s “missing.” “Single-family zoning” says homeowners and developers can build only one detached house on each lot.

Changes that legalize missing middle housing would still allow for the construction of single-family houses. But they would also make it legal to build other housing types.

A growing list of governments, including Minneapolis, California and Charlotte, have embraced this idea recently. As localities like Arlington consider changing their rules on what can be built where, they face plenty of pushback — especially from longtime homeowners.

These skeptics worry about how more homes and people may impact local infrastructure. They say “upzoning” will crowd schools, clog storm sewers, remove trees and make it harder to find parking.

They also say zoning changes could displace low-income residents while making money for developers. Residents and civic groups who support “missing middle” say it will correct racist policies and create more — and more affordable — housing options.

If this newly-built housing is less expensive than what already exists, they say, it will reduce competition for older homes and keep those affordable.

More dense housing would also reduce sprawl in further-out suburbs. 1 / 4 End of carousel

Adam Theo, a libertarian who also ran last year while co-founding a civic group that advocates for more housing, said the incumbent’s stance would not do enough to address the region’s low supply and skyrocketing prices.

That has left de Ferranti — a proud liberal on an already liberal council — somewhere in the middle, trying to build consensus on a divisive topic with a middle-of-the-road solution that seems to make no one happy.

“I don’t know why he’s not in favor of the maximum version of missing middle. It’s left him more vulnerable than he would have been had he held the line,” said Mike Hemminger, a housing commissioner and vice president of the Arlington NAACP, which has endorsed the idea as a way to correct the racist legacy of zoning. “Something else is blinding him from meeting this moment.”

In any other year, de Ferranti’s Democratic bona fides — he has campaigned on his work on climate change, immigration and criminal justice — would allow him to coast to reelection, said Jeremy Mayer, a political scientist at George Mason University and longtime Arlington resident.

He “is from Arlington central casting … This is a type of civic-minded, active individual who fits very nicely with the liberal consensus,” Mayer said. But Clement and Theo are “each in their own way an imperfect vessel for the unhappiness brewing in Arlington.”

Mayer does not expect either challenger to prevail over de Ferranti. Such an outcome would amount to a “political earthquake,” he said, given that Arlington’s Democrats have lost only two county board contests since 2000.

But because the three candidates this year have each taken such wildly divergent stances on missing middle, he views the race as a kind of referendum on what voters think about the plan.

“This is a message election,” Mayer said. In a solidly blue locality like Arlington, “not voting Democratic is meant to send a message of some kind.”

A ‘balanced approach’

Over club sandwiches at a Langston Boulevard diner this week, de Ferranti defended his approach to the “missing middle” framework, denying that he was giving into pressure from critics concerned about how the plan will crowd their neighborhoods.

The only board member to vocally oppose blanket legalization of eight-unit apartment buildings, he has echoed some talking points from those critics, saying that these “eightplexes” would mostly result in one-bedroom rentals more vulnerable to developer speculation. He said he would support fourplexes and six-plexes only on larger lots, though the details of such a tiering system would still need to be worked out.

“I am working to find a balanced approach,” he said. “That does not mean that I am worried about just finding the middle. I’m trying to find the right approach that will lead to consensus — not unanimity, but consensus — and move us forward.”

Since his first bid for office in 2018, the 49-year-old lawyer has always campaigned on the idea that Arlington needs to embrace and lean into growth, he said. He has also approached his at-large office with the conviction that he must engage with all of his neighbors and constituents, even — and especially — those who might disagree.

On the effects of more density on storm water and trees, he added: “I want to make sure that some of the reasonable concerns that people have about implementation are addressed.”

Notably, those concerns have reached his own neighborhood — which is filled with stately single-family houses and quiet tree-lined streets — in a way that it has not touched those of his colleagues.

De Ferranti is one of just two board members who owns a single-family house — a five-bedroom Craftsman in Rock Spring that he bought with his wife in 2020 — and the only one of the four who lives in North Arlington, the traditionally Whiter, wealthier half of the county where “missing middle” has faced the most vocal opposition and could have its more noticeable impact.

He said he has no issue with denser housing on his street, adding: “The policies I support must be policies that I would live with.”

The powerful Arlington Democrats have avoided taking a stance on missing middle, but they plan to have hundreds of volunteers handing out sample ballots — including with his name on them — at early voting sites and all 54 precincts on Election Day.

De Ferranti also has a hefty financial advantage. According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, he has raised more than $93,000 this year — more than four times as much as Clement and five times as much as Theo.

But this is the rare local election that does not feature a statewide race at the top of the ticket, and Democrats who would normally cast their ballots in a presidential, U.S. Senate or gubernatorial race — where their turnout is crucial in purple Virginia — might sit out instead.

With mounting frustration toward De Ferranti from staunch opponents and some proponents of missing middle, both camps see an opportunity to get a different voice on the board before it votes on the plan next year.

Sending a message?

Clement — who declined to state her age — lives in the exact type of housing that might be legalized across Arlington under the framework: She rents a one-bedroom in an eightplex in Westover.

The software developer said she would only support adding density along transit corridors, citing concerns about how missing middle housing will jeopardize Arlington’s tree canopy and strain county infrastructure.

“It would provide more unaffordable housing,” said Clement, who has tried to appeal to mostly non-Democrats in her campaign. “It will not provide home-buying opportunities for anybody, because most of these units are going to be rentals.”

Although she has never garnered more than a third of the vote in previous races, some critics of the missing middle plan have rallied behind her this year in hopes that an unusually strong showing might make Arlington press pause on missing middle.

Among those is John Vihstadt, the only candidate who managed to break through Democrats’ hold on the county board in the past two decades. A fiscal conservative who ran as an independent, Vihstadt said he rode a wave of opposition to the Columbia Pike streetcar to victory in 2014.

“If you want to send a message to the echo chamber and add diversity of thought and perspective to this County Board, pick your candidate wisely,” he said at a rally this month organized by groups opposed to missing middle, slipping a pun into his endorsement: “Pray for in-Clement weather on Election Day.”

Indeed, outside the early voting site at Madison Community Center on one afternoon this week, a steady stream of homeowners all said they would be supporting Clement for the first time in the decade she’s been running.

“The board is not representing anyone in the community,” said Robin Pentola, 57, an IT specialist who owns a four-bedroom single-family house in Westover. “She’s the only one who doesn’t support missing middle.”

Meanwhile, Theo — who helped start up the YIMBYs of NoVA, a civic group that advocates for more density, including through missing middle — has tried to fashion himself as a more pro-density alternative to de Ferranti.

A 43-year-old communications consultant, he said he has focused his time and energy on reaching out to renters and apartment-dwellers along the county’s dense Metro corridors, roping in volunteers at happy hours who can get spread his message in their high-rise buildings.

De Ferranti’s approach “means that we don’t really solve the problem,” said Theo, who rents a two-bedroom house in Clarendon with a roommate. “We are in a housing crisis just as much as we are in a climate crisis. I don’t think we are going to be able to solve either of those by nibbling around the edges of taking halfway solutions to what we need.”

At an early voting site in the much denser neighborhood of Courthouse, his message appeared to have a bit more sway.

Yuri Suarez, a 52-year-old economist, said he was voting for Theo based on environmental concerns. “I wanted an independent, and he did his homework,” said Suarez, who owns a three-bedroom townhouse in East Falls Church.

Plenty of other voters — including Kyle Flechsig, 26, a tech salesman who rents in Ballston — had to pull out the Democratic sample ballot to remember de Ferranti’s name. But the party’s backing was enough for his vote.

“Most of the time,” he added, “they go along with what I’m looking for.”

